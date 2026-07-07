Arjun Kapoor Is Shaadi Ready For Sister Anshula's Wedding; His Outfit Shares Connection With Groom Rohan Thakkar- Inside PICS

Arjun Kapoor Is Shaadi Ready For Sister Anshula's Wedding In Regal Red Kurta-Pjyama |

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor turned heads at sister Anshula Kapoor's wedding in a coordinated family colour palette, complementing the joyous celebrations with an elegant festive look. While fans couldn't stop admiring his outfit, many were curious to know the designer and the team behind his wedding-day style. Dressed in a custom burnt orange and rust sherwani by designer Kunal Rawal, Arjun served understated royal elegance. The designer later shared a closer look at the actor's bespoke ensemble on social media.

What Arjun Kapoor Wore At Sister Anshula Kapoor's Wedding

Kunal Rawal shared a series of unseen photos from Anshula Kapoor's wedding, spotlighting Arjun's custom-made outfit. Describing the ensemble, the designer wrote, "For the occasion, Arjun Kapoor wears a burnt orange and rust wildflower sherwani featuring Dhup Chao knots and zardozi embroidery, paired with ivory slim breeches."

Interestingly, Arjun Kapoor and groom Arjun Thakkar twinned in creations by ace designer Kunal Rawal, with both opting for custom ensembles by the couturier for Anshula Kapoor's wedding. For the wedding day, Rohan aore Kunal Rawal's "oxidised gold zardozi sherwani with a magnetic stole, paired with vanilla slim breeches and signature KR nude punched hole mojaris."

Elevating the look further, Arjun accessorised with a ruby pendant by Anmol Jewellers, curated by stylist Anmol Sandhu, adding a refined touch to the regal ensemble.

For footwear, the actor opted for tan shoes from SKO. Rahul Vijay and Mayuri Srivastava styled his overall look.

The stunning wedding portraits were captured by celebrity photographer Bharat Rawail. Arjun's grooming was handled by celebrity makeup artist Bablu Singh, while renowned hairstylists Aalim Hakim and Yoggesh K. Singh completed his polished look.

Arjun Kapoor shared a series of heartwarming moments from Anshula Kapoor's wedding on Instagram with the caption, "For Ansh's happiest day." Alongside the photos, he penned an emotional note for his sister, reflecting on their bond and her new journey.

"To my Ansh, You will always be mine but now I have to let you go," Arjun wrote, expressing the bittersweet feeling of seeing his younger sister begin a new chapter in life after marriage. He further paid tribute to their late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, adding, "I have seen you grow up and become this wonderful woman who represents our Mom every step of the way, don't you ever worry cause she is watching over you and blessing you all the time." Through the heartfelt message, Arjun said he sees their mother's values and qualities reflected in Anshula and believes she continues to watch over and bless her daughter from above.