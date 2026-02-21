Are Young Indians Trusting Finfluencers Over Financial Advisors?

On Instagram, wealth is rarely shown as slow. It flashes by in 30-second reels promising “₹1 crore before 30,” “best stocks for 2026,” or screenshots of trading profits posted minutes after market close. On YouTube, thumbnails scream certainty. On Telegram, tips circulate faster than disclaimers.

For India’s youngest investor cohort, social media has quietly replaced classrooms, bank branches, and even financial advisors as the first point of financial learning.

Recent 2025–26 industry estimates suggest that over 60 per cent of new retail investors under 30 consume financial content primarily through social platforms, with Instagram and YouTube leading, followed by Telegram groups. This comes as India has added tens of millions of new demat accounts in recent years, many belonging to first-time investors navigating markets through app-based trading.

This convergence has fuelled the rise of finfluencers — creators who simplify money, markets, and investing for mass audiences. Names such as Sharan Hegde (Finance With Sharan), CA Rachana Ranade, Neha Nagar, Anant Ladha, Rochit Singh, Abhishek Kar, and Ankur Warikoo command millions of followers across Instagram and YouTube, shaping how a generation thinks about money.

Why young Indians trust creators

“Social media has undeniably democratised access to financial information and sparked early interest in investing among young Indians,” says Abhishek Bhilwaria of Bhilwaria MF, an AMFI-registered mutual fund distributor. “Platforms like Instagram, YouTube and Telegram have filled a gap left by traditional financial education, making concepts relatable and accessible.”

The appeal lies in familiarity. Creators speak the language of their audiences, share personal journeys, and break down intimidating concepts into digestible formats. Unlike traditional advisors, they feel peer-like — aspirational yet approachable.

Soumya Menon, Chief Growth Officer at Oneindia, explains this through psychology and platform mechanics. “Creators have nailed aspiration and distribution in ways traditional advisors haven’t,” she says. “Algorithms reward bold stories over careful nuance, making creators feel authentically authoritative.”

The psychology is simple. If someone who looks, talks, and lives like you has “made it,” belief follows. Over time, repetition builds trust — even when credentials are unclear.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ankit Choudhary, a data analyst at Adobe in Mumbai, says discernment is key. “I only trust certain voices on Instagram and YouTube. They are SEBI-registered, state facts with examples, and actually make sense,” he says.

Others feel overwhelmed. Kartik Aggarwal, 24, from Delhi, says algorithms amplify confusion. “When four creators say five different things, it becomes a problem. I had to consciously filter the content I watch.”

When virality outpaces responsibility

As social platforms grow louder, regulators have warned against unregistered financial advice. Market professionals argue the core issue lies in incentives.

“Platforms reward attention, not accuracy,” says Sandeep Seth, founder of SIF360, India’s first platform dedicated to Specialized Investment Funds. “The algorithm doesn’t know risk — it only knows retention. This creates a bias towards short-term certainty, sensational outcomes, and simplified narratives.”

Seth calls it an incentive problem rather than a creator problem. “Young investors trust creators because trust today is built through familiarity and frequency, not credentials. The real danger isn’t misinformation, but the confidence oversimplified content creates.”

Adding to this, Anurag Mehra, Director of Expert Panel, points to the commercial tilt shaping much of today’s content. “India’s finfluencer ecosystem has expanded rapidly as young and first-time investors increasingly turn to social media for accessible and simplified financial guidance,” he says. “Platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and Telegram have lowered the entry barrier to financial conversations, but a significant portion of content today is skewed towards investment tips because this segment offers higher monetisation through views, brand collaborations, and affiliate models.”

Mehra cautions that financial education cannot be reduced to stock picks alone. “True financial education must also cover expense management, responsible use of credit, loans and EMIs, risk assessment, insurance planning, and long-term wealth creation,” he says. “The dominance of ‘make money fast’ narratives creates unrealistic expectations and often pushes individuals to invest beyond their risk appetite — sometimes even borrowing money to chase high returns.”

He warns that this behaviour increases exposure to speculative products, misinformation, and scams, pushing vulnerable investors closer to debt traps rather than financial independence. “In this context, SEBI’s heightened focus on unregistered financial advice is both timely and necessary,” Mehra adds. “Stronger oversight brings much-needed accountability to the digital financial ecosystem.”

Hemant Sood, Managing Director at Findoc, points to paper trading and screenshot-based success stories as red flags. “Digital simulations fail to account for real-world friction like liquidity, execution, and scale. Actual markets demand depth that paper trading simply cannot replicate,” he says.

SEBI’s observations mirror these concerns, flagging misleading performance claims, undisclosed promotions, and content that blurs the line between education and advice — particularly risky for first-time investors.

Education vs advice: a thin line

“Markets do not reward virality or speed. They reward patience, risk awareness, and process,” says Bhilwaria. “Sustainable wealth creation cannot be built on tips or screenshots alone.”

Sarvjeet Singh Virk, Founder and MD of Shoonya, draws a distinction. “Credible financial educators aim to improve understanding rather than prompt action,” he explains. “They are transparent about their qualifications, clearly state when content is educational, and avoid guarantees or outcome-based claims.”

A key difference lies in how uncertainty is handled. “Real educators acknowledge volatility, discuss losses as openly as gains, and accept that underperformance is part of market participation,” Virk adds.

Menon puts it bluntly: “Experts give you a framework. Performers pump you up.”

The long game

For some, financial literacy starts early. “My father is a CA,” says Ritika Sharma, 21, from Mumbai. “That environment made me sensible about finances. I appreciate finfluencers, but I know who to believe.”

For millions of others, social media is the starting line — not the finish.

Finfluencers are unlikely to disappear, nor should they. They have opened doors that were long shut. But as India’s investor base deepens, the challenge lies in ensuring that democratisation does not come at the cost of discipline.

Markets remain indifferent to algorithms. Wealth, as they have always taught, is built slowly — through clarity, patience, and accountability. Qualities that may not trend, but always endure.