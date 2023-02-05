Are you being Friend Zoned by your crush? Check these 7 signs to be sure

Being in love is hard, especially when your potential crush FriendZones you. Many people would ask: 'Is the friend zone a real thing?' Yes is the answer.

You may find that the person you’re interested in only sees you as a friend and is not interested in anything romantic. This is a very frustating situation to be in.

On the most basic level, the 'friend zone,' also known as the 'buddy zone' or 'non-romantic zone,' is a relationship status between 2 people that is exclusively non-romantic.

This usually occurs with someone you’ve known for a while, such as a childhood friend or someone in a shared friend group. While someone you have just met may not be romantically interested in you, the two of you don’t yet have that close bond of friendship.

If you’re in the friend zone, you might have heard the following:

"I don’t want to damage what we have between us.”

“I can’t believe you don’t have a partner!”

“You’re like a sibling to me!”

Here are the 7 most common signs that you are in the friend zone.

They take you for granted

The most obvious indication of being in the friend zone is when they take you for granted. All plans are made as per their convenience, and they tend to ignore you.

“Hey, can you drop me off at the airport tomorrow?" Thanks!” Or maybe, “Let’s get together so you can help me study for my test tomorrow, OK?”

And the worst part is that you would agree to their wishes because of your love for them.

They never do what you want

Usually, when you are interested in someone, you go out of your way to do what they want. You might agree to watch a movie you actually have no interest in, or go to a bar you don’t like just because you know they will be there.

If you are in the friend zone with someone, they won’t be as willing to engage in your interests. They’ll probably suggest an alternative movie or agree to meet up with you somewhere else on another night.

They treat you as a supportive shoulder to lean on

This sign might seem like, "Hey, the person is opening up to me."

However, there is a fine line between sharing emotions with a partner and sharing emotions with someone who serves as a supportive shoulder to lean on. But remember, you don’t tend to share your worst problems with a crush.

If someone wants to air their dirty laundry with you and discuss the details of their most difficult or embarrassing challenges, chances are they don’t see you as someone they want to form a romantic connection with. You have skipped straight past potential dating material to the friend zone.

They suggest bringing friends along

Have you ever invited your special someone to a lunch or event, only to have them text back, “Can I bring my 2 best friends?” This is a bad sign you’re in the friend zone—especially if they want to bring their mother along.

They play matchmaker

Do you constantly notice them trying to “hook you up” with their friends? They might be doing this to gauge your interest in others, or they might actually be looking to hook you up with their friends.

They bring up their crush around you

This sign might hurt the most. When your crush talks about his crush, or about someone they find attractive or irresistible, and their future together, you are not involved. Know that you have reached the friend zone, your crush just sees you as a friend, nothing more.

They deflect your romantic feelings

Everything you do romantically is “just too cute” or comes from a “really good friend.” You might even have a gut feeling about this one.