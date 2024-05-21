Are Trendy Summer Hair Colours Safe Amid Heat Wave? Here Is What Expert Says

The changing season asks for a change in hair look. Colouring your hair makes the biggest difference in your hairstyle. Changing hair shade will not only give you a glow-up, but will also enhance your hair to embrace the summer season. Don't be confused with which colour to opt for, as we have got you expert suggestions, trendy colours and the perfect shade to try in this hot weather.

Rochelle Chhabra, Head, Streax Professional, said, "It is safe to colour hair in the summer season. Selecting the perfect hair color for summer isn't just about style—it's about embracing the season as well."

Honey Blonde Balayage

Blond hair colours are ideal for summer! Honey Blond Balayage is a natural-looking bright hair colour. The colouring technique features delicately painting each hair strand, which results in a natural-looking shade. The colour is perfect for summer and will enhance your look, giving your hair a glow-up and shine.

Cendre Blonde

If you want to experiment with your hair colour this summer, try Cendre Blonde. It is cool and ashy blonde shade with hints of silver or grey hues. Cendre Blonde includes lightening the original hair colour to pale yellow or light blonde to create a base colour, and further toning it with silver or ash shade. This hair colour will give you a sophisticated and modern look over traditional blonde hair style.

Crimson Red

Pinterest | Arely Jasmine

Crimson Red is the trendiest hair colour these days. It's a rich and deep red shade that gives a strong and vibrant tone to your hair. To achieve this shade, the hair is pre-lightened to a medium to light blonde base, allowing the red hair dye to settle in your hair stars. It will boost your confidence and give you the striking look for the summer.

"Honey Blonde exudes warmth, perfect for summer adventures, while Cendre Blonde offers a cool, refreshing contrast to the heat. Crimson Red makes a bold statement, reflecting passion and vitality under the summer sun. And as dusk falls, Plum adds richness and depth to your look, ideal for those enchanting summer nights. Each hue captures summer's essence, making your style shine in the season's spotlight.", Rochelle Chhabra added.