Hair Goals During Summer? Must-Know Haircare Tips To Promote Hair Growth

Haircare routine | Canva

It's summertime, the season when your body demands some extra care. With that said, one must note that our hair needs special attention and pampering during the sunny weather. The heat and sweat make our scalp dry, irritated, and itchy, giving you a bad hair day. However, you can still slay and achieve your hair goals during the summer. Ask how? It's simple, all you need is some haircare essentials to take care of your hair.

A healthier scalp promotes hair growth and gives your hair some strength. Along with focusing on your hair, also keep your scalp cool and irritation-free. Not sure how? Follow the tips below for your haircare routine during the summer that leads to happy scalp and healthier hair.

Protection from sun

It is really important to protect yourself from harmful UV rays that can damage your hair and even lead to headaches. Wear a hat or scarf to protect your hair and face, you can always carry an umbrella around when going out in the sun.

Hydration

Drinking water is key to a healthy life. It keeps your body feeling fresh and hydrated during the hot summer days. Your hair and body need to stay hydrated, so make sure to drink water and healthy beverages.

Oiling

Oil your hair 1 hour before hair wash. Don't oil your hair and go out in the sun as it might make you feel hot. Oiling has many hair benefits and keeps your scalp healthy. So make sure to do oiling every week.

Shampooing and Conditioning

Opt for a mild shampoo that doesn't be harsh on your scalp. Shampoo your hair twice after oiling it and condition it properly. Incorporate a hydrating conditioner to keep your hair and scalp healthy and dehydrated.

Apply Serum

Always apply hair serums after hair wash. Serums keep your hair smooth and frizz-free. It plays a vital role in your haircare routine, opt for a serum that suits your hair type the best.

No electronic devices

Minimise using electronic hair devices on your hair. A hair dryer or any hair electronic device damages your hair and scalps. Use a cotton towel to dry your hair, and if necessary, apply a heat-protecting cream or spray before styling with electronic devices.

Avoid chemical treatment

Try to minimise using chemicals on your hair during the summer. Excessive hair dye and chemicals damage your hair and scalp, leading to hair loss and other problems.

Healthy Diet

A healthy diet is essential for your body and hair. Consume nutritious food that helps your hair's health and strengthens your roots. A balanced healthy diet leads to a healthy living life.