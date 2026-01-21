 AR Rahman's Spiritual Journey: From Dilip Kumar to Islam at 23; Find Out The Real Meaning Behind His Name, Allah Rakha Rahman
Music maestro AR Rahman was born in Madras. His original name was Dilip Kumar Rajagopala. However, at the age of 23, he converted to Islam, following the death of his father. The name "Allah Rakha Rahman" was suggested by a Hindu astrologer, and became the music composer's identity as he rose to fame.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
AR Rahman |

In a recent interview, AR Rahman revealed that he has been getting fewer projects in Bollywood over the last eight years. He cited the reason to be "a communal thing" and has faced backlash for his statements ever since. However, did you know that the Indian music composer was actually born a Hindu and converted to Islam at the age of 23? Read on to find out more details about his early childhood, his decision to convert to Islam and what is the meaning behind his name.

Early Childhood

AR Rahman was born in Madras, Tamil Nadu, as Dilip Kumar Rajagopala. He began learning the piano at the age of four and was deeply influenced by his father, R.K. Shekhar, a noted film score composer.

After his father’s death, Rahman's life changed dramatically. He balanced work with his studies to support his family, often missing school due to professional commitments.

Converting to Islam

After his father's death, AR Rahman's family’s financial hardship deeply affected him, pushing him into a period of despair. During this difficult phase, he came in contact with Qadri Saheb, a respected Islamic spiritual leader. Rahman and his family were profoundly influenced by his teachings and values. This spiritual journey eventually led Rahman embracing Islam at the age of 23.

Rahman has said he never felt a connection with his birth name and later adopted the name 'Allah Rakha Rahman'. Interestingly, the name was suggested by a Hindu astrologer during his spiritual transformation, which was strongly influenced by Sufism following his father’s passing.

The Real Meaning Of AR Rahman's Name

AR Rahman stands for 'Allah Rakha Rahman'. The name carries great spiritual significance. Allah means 'god', rakha stands for 'protected or preserved', and Rahman refers to 'the most merciful'.

His name means 'protected by God, the most merciful'. It can also mean 'God’s mercy protects.'

Rahman chose this name after converting to Islam, reflecting his spiritual beliefs and faith.

