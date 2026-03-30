April's Full Pink Moon To Light Up Sky On THIS Date; Find Out Time In India & Interesting Facts To Know

April Pink Moon 2026: Date, Time In India & Interesting Facts You Should Know |

Skywatchers are in for a celestial treat as the Pink Full Moon, April’s full moon, is set to light up the night sky on April 1, 2026. Interestingly, this year’s occurrence coincides with April Fool's Day, adding a quirky twist to the astronomical event.

The full moon will reach its peak illumination at 10:11 p.m. EDT on April 1, which translates to the early hours of April 2 in India. While the name may suggest a rosy hue, the Pink Moon does not actually appear pink. Instead, its name is derived from a seasonal bloom, 'Phlox subulata', commonly known as creeping phlox or “moss pink,” a vibrant wildflower that blossoms during early spring in North America.

Beyond its popular name, the April full moon is also referred to by several traditional titles such as the Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon, and Fish Moon, each reflecting seasonal changes and agricultural cycles associated with this time of year.

Astronomy enthusiasts can expect the moon to appear bright and nearly full for about a day before and after its peak, spanning March 31 to April 2. The best time to view it is during moonrise at sunset, when it appears larger and more striking near the horizon.

This apparent increase in size is due to a visual phenomenon known as the Moon illusion, where the Moon looks bigger when it is closer to the horizon compared to when it is higher in the sky.

Although it may seem larger than usual, the April full moon is not classified as a supermoon. Still, its brightness and timing make it a noteworthy event, symbolising the arrival of spring and playing a role in determining the date of Easter, which falls on the first Sunday after the full moon.