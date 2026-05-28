Anushka Sharma's Waist Cut Midi Dress For Casual Outing In Dharamshala With Husband Virat Kohli Goes Sold Out |

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently grabbed attention after pictures of the couple from Dharamshala surfaced online. The now-viral snaps were shared by Satyam Sharma, a member of the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU), and fans cannot stop talking about the duo’s effortlessly stylish looks.

In the pictures, the celebrity couple can be seen serving major casual fashion goals while enjoying their time in the scenic hill town. While Virat kept his look relaxed and edgy, it was Anushka’s chic summer outfit that truly stole the spotlight.

TAKE A LOOK:

Virat Kohli opted for a grunge-inspired sleeveless T-shirt featuring his iconic jersey number 18 printed in bold on the front. He paired the look with classic black pants, keeping things cool and comfortable.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma looked stunning in a breezy waist cut-out pleated ramie midi dress from Sandro Paris. The stylish puff-sleeve dress featured drawstring-accented waist cut-outs that added a contemporary touch to the retro-inspired silhouette. Crafted from crisp and slightly lustrous ramie fabric, the outfit perfectly balanced comfort and elegance.

The actress elevated her casual outing look with a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses worth over ₹12,000 and black flat sandals from Kansiz priced at approximately ₹21,000.

Dress Goes Sold Out:

Interestingly, the Sandro Paris midi dress has reportedly sold out on the brand’s official website soon after the pictures went viral online. However, the dress is still available through select third-party sellers, making it one of the latest celebrity-inspired fashion pieces to spark a shopping frenzy among fans.