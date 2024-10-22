Anushka Sharma's Cotton Kurta Set For Krishna Das's Kirtan Costs ₹28,500; Sets Fashion Inspiration For Being Minimal Yet Chic

Instagram

All 'Virushka' fans across the country were thrilled to see their rare public appearance at the Krishna Das's kirtan. Though Anushka makes quite a few public appearance, she makes sure she makes a statement with her outfits and styling. The actress usually keeps it simple and elegant with her outfits. At the Krishna Das kirtan that took place at Nesco, Mumbai, Anushka was spotted in the front row, alongside her Virat Kohli, devotedly enjoying the kirtan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Anushka's cotton kurta set at kirtan in Mumbai

For the kirtan, Anushka went for a simple cotton kurta set that was off-white in colour. This outfit had heart-shaped acres all over it. It was a tunic set by label Mati. This kurta showcased a stunning anti-fit tunic, crafted from handspun kala cotton, adorned with delicate hand embroidery. The tunic featured a front opening and side pockets, with adorable little heart motifs scattered throughout. Anushka paired this with matching pants, creating a cohesive, effortlessly chic look.

If you're looking forward to take inspiration from this outfit of Anushka's, you should know that her beautiful outfit costs Rs 28,500, as listed on the brand’s official website. The kurta set is part of Mati, a sustainable Indian brand known for its ethical, slow fashion. According to their website, Mati focuses on creating affordable, eco-friendly clothing using biodegradable, environment-conscious fabrics.

Read Also Virat Kohli Spotted Attending Krishna Das Kirtan With Wife Anushka Sharma Hours After India Loses...

Anushka embraced minimalism, accessorising with a simple bracelet and a few rings. Her sleek, straight hair and subtle makeup highlighted her natural beauty, letting the outfit take center stage.

Similar to this kirtan in Mumbai, the power couple has also been spotted attending Krishna Das's kirtan multiple times in London. Both showcase their love and belief in spirituality by engaging in these kirtans