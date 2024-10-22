 Anushka Sharma's Cotton Kurta Set For Krishna Das's Kirtan Costs ₹28,500; Sets Fashion Inspiration For Being Minimal Yet Chic
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleAnushka Sharma's Cotton Kurta Set For Krishna Das's Kirtan Costs ₹28,500; Sets Fashion Inspiration For Being Minimal Yet Chic

Anushka Sharma's Cotton Kurta Set For Krishna Das's Kirtan Costs ₹28,500; Sets Fashion Inspiration For Being Minimal Yet Chic

Though Anushka makes quite a few public appearance, she makes sure she makes a statement with her outfits and styling

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

All 'Virushka' fans across the country were thrilled to see their rare public appearance at the Krishna Das's kirtan. Though Anushka makes quite a few public appearance, she makes sure she makes a statement with her outfits and styling. The actress usually keeps it simple and elegant with her outfits. At the Krishna Das kirtan that took place at Nesco, Mumbai, Anushka was spotted in the front row, alongside her Virat Kohli, devotedly enjoying the kirtan.

Anushka's cotton kurta set at kirtan in Mumbai

For the kirtan, Anushka went for a simple cotton kurta set that was off-white in colour. This outfit had heart-shaped acres all over it. It was a tunic set by label Mati. This kurta showcased a stunning anti-fit tunic, crafted from handspun kala cotton, adorned with delicate hand embroidery. The tunic featured a front opening and side pockets, with adorable little heart motifs scattered throughout. Anushka paired this with matching pants, creating a cohesive, effortlessly chic look.

If you're looking forward to take inspiration from this outfit of Anushka's, you should know that her beautiful outfit costs Rs 28,500, as listed on the brand’s official website. The kurta set is part of Mati, a sustainable Indian brand known for its ethical, slow fashion. According to their website, Mati focuses on creating affordable, eco-friendly clothing using biodegradable, environment-conscious fabrics.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Launches Campaign In State With UP CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Batenge To Katenge' Slogan Posters
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Launches Campaign In State With UP CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Batenge To Katenge' Slogan Posters
Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched in India: Price Starts at Rs 3.60 Crore
Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched in India: Price Starts at Rs 3.60 Crore
'Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Has Promised ₹50 Crore To Each MLA To Win Elections,' Claims Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut
'Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Has Promised ₹50 Crore To Each MLA To Win Elections,' Claims Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut
Delhi: 30-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Stabbed Multiple Times By Neighbour In Tilak Nagar; Accused Arrested
Delhi: 30-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Stabbed Multiple Times By Neighbour In Tilak Nagar; Accused Arrested
Read Also
Virat Kohli Spotted Attending Krishna Das Kirtan With Wife Anushka Sharma Hours After India Loses...
article-image

Anushka embraced minimalism, accessorising with a simple bracelet and a few rings. Her sleek, straight hair and subtle makeup highlighted her natural beauty, letting the outfit take center stage.

Similar to this kirtan in Mumbai, the power couple has also been spotted attending Krishna Das's kirtan multiple times in London. Both showcase their love and belief in spirituality by engaging in these kirtans

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anushka Sharma's Cotton Kurta Set For Krishna Das's Kirtan Costs ₹28,500; Sets Fashion Inspiration...

Anushka Sharma's Cotton Kurta Set For Krishna Das's Kirtan Costs ₹28,500; Sets Fashion Inspiration...

7 Benefits Of Walking 10,000 Steps Daily

7 Benefits Of Walking 10,000 Steps Daily

Diljit Dosanjh Radiates In All-Gucci Outfit: Neck Scarf Alone Costs ₹ 1,42,920; Know More Details

Diljit Dosanjh Radiates In All-Gucci Outfit: Neck Scarf Alone Costs ₹ 1,42,920; Know More Details

7 Health Benefits Of Chewing Guava Leaves (Jaam Ke Patte)

7 Health Benefits Of Chewing Guava Leaves (Jaam Ke Patte)

7 Skincare Tips To Have Glowing Skin This Diwali

7 Skincare Tips To Have Glowing Skin This Diwali