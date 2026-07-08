Anshula Kapoor Covers Grey Hair On Wedding Day Without Actually Colouring It Black: Watch Her Hack

Every bride has a beauty checklist before walking down the aisle, but for Anshula Kapoor, it wasn't about chasing perfection, it was about keeping things real. Ahead of her wedding to longtime partner Rohan Thakkar, Anshula embraced her natural hair and chose not to completely cover her greying strands. Instead of opting for a jet-black dye, she turned to a clever colour-blending technique that delivered a soft, natural finish while keeping her hair effortlessly elegant.

Anshula's hair transformation for wedding

Celebrity hairstylist and colourist Akshata Honawar recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at Anshula's bridal hair transformation on Instagram. Sharing the video, she explained the philosophy behind the makeover, writing, "Grey doesn't have to disappear. It just has to blend beautifully. When Anshula told me she wanted her hair to look as natural as possible for her wedding, I knew grey blending was the perfect approach."

Rather than relying on conventional root touch-ups or full grey coverage, Akshata worked with Anshula's natural hair colour and curl pattern to create a seamless blend. Every section and colour placement was tailored specifically to ensure the finished look appeared soft, polished and easy to maintain even as the hair grew.

Instead of reaching for black dye, the hairstylist selected two shades, brown and light brown. She explained that white strands don't absorb colour in the same way as pigmented hair, making darker shades appear harsh and obvious over time. Using a combination of highlights and lowlights allowed the grey strands to melt naturally into the rest of the hair.

The result was a multidimensional finish that looked effortless rather than artificially coloured. By avoiding solid black coverage, Anshula's bridal hairstyle maintained depth, movement and a much softer grow-out.