Annual Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra Begins: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Flags Off The Yatra; Devotees Head To Himalayan Shrine

Annual Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra Begins: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Flags Off The Yatra |

The annual pilgrimage to the revered Budha Amarnath shrine in Jammu and Kashmir has begun, with devotees embarking on the sacred journey to the Himalayan temple in the Poonch district. Jammu & Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of devotees from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas amid tight security arrangements.

The Budha Amarnath temple is located in the Mandi area of Poonch, an important pilgrimage site for devotees of Lord Shiva. The shrine, surrounded by the Pir Panjal mountain ranges, draws pilgrims from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir as well as other parts of the country during the annual yatra.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The commencement of the pilgrimage has brought religious fervour to the region, with arrangements being made to facilitate the movement of devotees along the designated routes. Security personnel and civil administration officials remain deployed to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the pilgrimage.

LG Sinha flags off yatra

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the Budha Amarnath yatra on Monday, August 17, 2026. Sinha extended his greetings to the pilgrims and wished them a safe and spiritually fulfilling journey to the revered shrine in Poonch district. He said, "The sacred journey to Baba Budha Amarnath’s abode is a deeply enlightening experience. I firmly believe this pilgrimage brings profound transformation and reveals life’s deepest truths to every devotee."

LG Sinha shared photos on X and wrote, "Blessed to flag off the sacred Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra today. This divine pilgrimage is a transformative experience for devotees. Praying to Lord Shiva for a smooth, safe, and spiritually fulfilling journey for all pilgrims arriving from every corner of the country. May Mahadev bless every step of your sacred yatra. हर हर महादेव!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Significance of Budha Amarnath shrine

The shrine is associated with Lord Shiva and is considered among the prominent religious destinations in the Jammu region. Unlike the more widely known Amarnath Cave shrine in south Kashmir, Budha Amarnath is located in the Poonch district and is known for its naturally formed white stone structure, which devotees consider a representation of Lord Shiva.

The temple is situated near the Pulsata River, adding to the spiritual and scenic character of the pilgrimage route. According to local traditions, the shrine is associated with the sage Pulastya, one of the revered sages mentioned in Hindu scriptures.

Pilgrims begin sacred journey

The annual yatra is not only a religious occasion but also an important cultural event for the region. Devotees participate in prayers and rituals at the shrine while observing traditional customs associated with the pilgrimage.

The administration typically coordinates arrangements related to security, transportation, medical assistance, sanitation and other facilities for pilgrims during the yatra.

Religious and cultural significance

The pilgrimage also brings visitors to Poonch's mountainous landscape, highlighting the region's rich religious and cultural heritage. As devotees continue to arrive, the Budha Amarnath Yatra remains a significant annual religious gathering in Jammu and Kashmir.