Anne Hathaway, Dua Lipa & Lisa Turn Heads In Glamorous Looks At Star-Studded New York Event |

BVLGARI brought together some of the biggest names from the worlds of Hollywood, music and fashion for a star-studded evening in New York on Wednesday. The luxury house hosted the unveiling of auruBOROS, Urban Memory and Collective Dream, the latest chapter of its iconic Serpenti Infinito story. Among the evening’s glamorous attendees were Anne Hathaway, newly married singer Dua Lipa and BLACKPINK star Lisa.

Expecting her third child, Anne Hathaway made a striking appearance in a soft lilac Alexander McQueen draped silk maxi dress. The strapless gown featured delicate gathering across the bust before cascading in a relaxed silhouette over her baby bump. The actress was seen cradling her bump as she walked, adding an intimate touch to her glamorous appearance.

She completed the look with dazzling BVLGARI jewellery, including a signature Serpenti diamond bracelet with sparkling stones and distinctive emerald eyes, along with a diamond necklace featuring a deep-toned gemstone pendant.

Dua Lipa, who was reportedly vacationing before making a special appearance at the New York event, opted for a more understated yet glamorous look. She paired high-waisted black trousers with an embellished corset-style camisole in a champagne hue. The fitted bodice stood out with shimmering embroidery, metallic accents and floral-inspired embellishments. Pointed black heels added a sharp finish to the singer’s sophisticated ensemble.

Meanwhile, BVLGARI ambassador Lisa brought a dramatic edge to the occasion in a black thigh-high slit gown. The BLACKPINK singer’s outfit combined sleek fabric with delicate lace detailing. Its structured corset-style bodice featured intricate floral lace panels, creating a sheer, lingerie-inspired effect, while the off-shoulder neckline added a sultry element to the overall look.