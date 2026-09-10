'Power Suit Era': Kiara Advani Elevates Corporate Chic to High Fashion | See Pics

By: Rutunjay Dole | September 10, 2026
Kiara Advani recently shared glimpses from her recent power look. She commands total attention in this impeccably tailored beige three-piece suit by Ermanno Scervino.
The warm camel-beige palette creates a seamless, elongated silhouette that exudes effortless luxury and modern refinement.
Featuring sharp structured shoulders, a fitted waist, and wide-leg trousers, this look perfectly balances masculine tailoring with feminine elegance.
The crisp white shirt collar and dramatic oversized folded cuffs break up the neutral tones while adding a striking, ultra-chic contrast.
She grounds the ensemble with sharp, pointed-toe beige pumps from Christian Louboutin, streamlining her frame flawlessly.
Her side-parted tresses cascade with rich volume and soft, natural waves, breathing effortless allure into a structured outfit.
Subtle yet striking gold earrings from Viange Vintage serve as the ideal touch of understated opulence to frame her face.