And the Best Indian Dish goes to…: Leading chefs explain what food item symbolises India’s culinary heritage

Another rice believer, is Chef Kamlesh Rawat, Executive Chef, Radisson Mumbai Goregaon, who plumps for Khichdi. “India has a wide range of regional food specialities, but I feel Khichdi is that food which best symbolises our culture and food. While fasting we have Sabudana khichdi made of sago. If you are unwell you have moong dal khichdi as it is easy-to-digest food. Karnataka serves a similar dish by the name of Bisi Bele Bath. Khichdi is one meal you can give children and the old alike,” he explains, adding, “It can be made in various flavours and truly defines the taste of India.”

Millets happens to be the choice of grain for Chef Michael Swamy, who maintains, “Millets have been a major part of Indian cuisine since time immemorial. Not only are they a rich natural resource for fibre, but they are easily digestible too. A great source of energy and minerals, millets can be quite versatile in their culinary use given their mild flavour. From upma and as cereals for breakfast to accompaniments for curries in place of rice, added to stews and often used ground to make breads like rotis, dosas and pancakes, they can also be used in sweets and desserts.”