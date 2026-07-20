Ancient Sculptures And Inscriptions Found In Assam’s Karbi Anglong Region; Know About This Significant Archaeological Discovery

Ancient Sculptures And Inscriptions Found In Assam’s Karbi Anglong Region |

A remarkable archaeological discovery of several ancient stone sculptures, inscriptions and temple ruins in Karbi Anglong district of Assam has shed new light on the archaeological history of the state. These valuable relics, especially during excavations at Sarthe Rongphar village in Phulni area of the district, have revealed new aspects of the rich historical and cultural heritage of the area. The discoveries were made at Sarthe Rongphar village in the Phuloni area.

A remarkable discovery in Assam’s Karbi

Assam has recently discovered something remarkable in Karbi Anglong district, where archaeologists and local villagers worked around two-centuries-old ponds to uncover intricately carved figures, temple fragments, Shiva lingams, and a striking depiction of Lord Ganesha etched onto a large rock. The findings are expected to provide valuable insights into the region's rich cultural, religious, and historical heritage.

Archaeological discovery | Aranyak Saikia FB

Local tradition connects them to Mahabharata era

Karbi Anglong District Commissioner, who visited the site, described the finds as remarkable. Experts suggest that many of the artefacts date back to the 10th and 12th centuries, although local traditions connect them to the Mahabharata era and the Ashwamedha Yajna. Preliminary studies suggest that the artefacts may belong to the Ahom period, although detailed scientific analysis and dating are yet to be completed.

Significance of the discovery

According to archaeologists, the sculptures depict Hindu deities and showcase impressive craftsmanship, indicating that the region may once have been an important centre of religious and artistic activity. The inscriptions are considered particularly significant, as they could reveal information about the rulers, local communities, language, and socio-cultural practices of that era. Epigraphists will study the inscriptions to decipher their script and historical context.

Archaeological discovery | Aranyak Saikia FB

Karbi Anglong, Assam's largest district, is home to several unexplored historical sites. Over the years, scattered discoveries of megaliths, ancient temples, and rock carvings have hinted at the area's rich past. However, many locations remain undocumented due to the region's dense forests and difficult terrain.

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Aranyak Saikia shares glimpse of scriptures

Karbi Anglong District Commissioner Aranyak Saikia shared the archaeological discovery of several ancient stone sculptures on his Meta account and wrote, "Just a few weeks ago, I had the opportunity to visit Sarthe Rongfar village in Phuloni, where several remarkable rock and stone inscriptions, along with intricately carved stone artifacts—believed to date back to the 10th–11th century—were found scattered across the village."

He further said, "Following extensive discussions with the villagers, I am delighted to share that the people of Sarthe Rongfar, led by their Gaonburha, have voluntarily decided to formally hand over these rare archaeological artifacts to the District Museum, Diphu, for preservation."