500-Year-Old Idol Recovered From Bay Of Bengal After Fishermen Find It In Fishing Net

500-Year-Old Idol Recovered From Bay Of Bengal |

A routine fishing expedition turned into an extraordinary archaeological discovery when fishermen recovered an ancient idol believed to be over 500 years old. The idol was found after it became entangled in their fishing net in the Bay of Bengal. The unexpected find has drawn the attention of local authorities, historians, and archaeologists, who are now examining the artefact to determine its age, origin, and historical significance.

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500-year-old idol recovered

According to reports by AIR, 16 fishermen from Karaikal, Puducherry, had set out from the Fishing Harbour on July 2 for a fishing expedition. While fishing off the Mahabalipuram coast around July 10, they noticed a heavy object caught in their net. On retrieving it, they found it to be an ancient idol.

The fishermen initially thought their net had snagged on a heavy object beneath the sea. When they pulled it aboard, they found a stone idol covered in layers of marine deposits, indicating that it had remained underwater for a long time.

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Fishermen hand over the idol to the Karaikal Deputy Collector

The fishermen returned to Karaikal and entrusted the idol to Karaikal Deputy Collector Pooja for safe custody. Initial investigations indicate that the idol might be over 500 years old and may have originated from Tamil Nadu. Following this, the police initiated an investigation to determine how the idol ended up in the Bay of Bengal. Investigators are also examining the possibility of a Sri Lankan smuggling link.

An idol from the medieval era

The recovered idol is a finely carved stone sculpture depicting a standing Hindu deity adorned with an ornate crown, elaborate jewellery, and intricately detailed garments. The figure is shown with one hand raised in a gesture of blessing, while the other holds a ceremonial object, with a richly decorated prabhavali (ornamental arch) forming the backdrop. The craftsmanship, featuring intricate floral and geometric motifs, reflects the sophisticated temple sculptural traditions of medieval India.