Anaya Bangar Successfully Undergoes Skin Graft Vaginoplasty Surgery: 'I'm Still Recovering...'

Anaya Bangar, daughter of former Indian cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar, has proudly shared a major milestone in her gender-affirming journey. Anaya, a passionate trans-rights advocate and cricketer herself, underwent successful vaginoplasty surgery in Bangkok, Thailand.

Taking to Instagram on March 14 to update her supporters, Anaya wrote, "The surgery was successful. 🤍 I’m still recovering and taking things slowly, but I’m incredibly grateful for the care from Dr. Chet and the team at WIH International Hospital. This has been a long journey and today feels like a very important step in it. Thank you for all the love, support, and messages. It truly means everything."

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This pivotal change comes after Anaya completed Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) in 2024, a process she openly documented to highlight the unique challenges transgender athletes face, both physically and emotionally.

Just days before her operation, she described the mix of emotions leading up to surgery: "Surgery prep has officially started. Liquid diet from today and the countdown feels very real now. Surgery is called the skin graft vaginoplasty. I’m feeling a mix of excitement and fear but also a lot of gratitude knowing I’m in good hands with Dr. Chettasak and the team at WIH International Hospital."

What is Skin graft vaginoplasty?

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), Skin graft vaginoplasty, the procedure Anaya underwent, is a gender-affirming surgery where a neovagina is created or reconstructed using skin from another part of the body, such as the thigh, abdomen, or buttocks. It’s a crucial option for transgender women seeking gender affirmation or for those needing reconstructive surgery for medical reasons like vaginal stenosis.

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