Ananya Panday's ₹19,650 Vacation Outfit Is Summer Fashion Goals; Deets Inside

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is currently enjoying a relaxing vacation in Monte-Carlo, Monaco, and her latest holiday look is giving major summer fashion inspiration.

The actress has been sharing glimpses of her European getaway on social media, from scenic views of crystal-clear blue waters to moments from her vacation. However, it was one of her recent outfits that caught the attention of fashion lovers.

Ananya wore a simple yet stylish ensemble that captures the essence of summer dressing. The look featured a white tie-front tank top paired with a brown skirt, creating a comfortable and effortless vacation outfit that is ideal for sunny destinations.

All about the look

According to Bollywood Women Closet, Ananya wore a white tie-front tank top from Pacsun, priced at Rs 2,850. She paired it with the Tilly skirt from With Jéan, which costs Rs 16,800. Together, the outfit comes with a price tag of Rs 19,650.

What makes the look stand out is its simplicity. The lightweight top and flowy skirt combination is perfect for warm weather, beachside strolls, sightseeing, or a relaxed lunch by the sea. The brown skirt adds a touch of elegance, while the white top keeps the outfit fresh and breathable - two qualities that are essential for summer fashion.

Both the top and skirt can easily be styled separately with other wardrobe staples, making them practical additions to a summer closet.

Makeup

Ananya elevated the casual look with a Chanel tweed shoulder bag, adding a touch of luxury without taking away from the outfit's easy-going charm. She also skipped heavy makeup and opted for a natural appearance, proving that vacation style does not always have to be over-the-top.

Along with the fashion moments, the actress also shared stunning photographs of Monaco's blue waters on her Instagram stories, giving fans a glimpse of her picturesque holiday.

On the professional front, Ananya was last seen in Chand Mera Dil opposite Lakshya. While the film received positive reviews, the actress faced online criticism for her Bharatnatyam fusion dance sequence. She will next be seen in the second season of Call Me Bae. As of now, she has not announced any new projects.