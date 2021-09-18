e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Amarinder Singh steps down as Punjab CM soon, hands over resignation to governor Sitting BJP MP Babul Supriyo joins TMC
Advertisement

Lifestyle

Updated on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 06:09 PM IST

Anant Chaturdashi 2021: Date, muhurat, rituals, significance and all you need to know

Anant Chaturdashi is a holy and most important day in the Indian Hindu festival. Anant Chaturdashi signifies the removal of all negativity.
FPJ Web Desk
Anant Chaturdashi 2021 | Twitter

Anant Chaturdashi 2021 | Twitter

Advertisement

Anant Chaturdashi is a holy and one of the most important Hindu festivals.

On this day, Lord Ganesha is given a heartfelt farewell with immersion (Visarjan) after the 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, and on the same day, Anant Chaturdashi puja is also performed.

Though Ganesh Visarjan began in the period of the Maratha Empire, the conclusion of the festival was not conducted as a big affair. It was only after many years that the practice began. According to mythology, the festival traces an interesting story to its roots.

Devotees offer prayers to Lord Vishnu on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi. It is celebrated in Bhaadrapad month of shukla paksh. This year, Anant Chaturdashi falls on September 19.

Anant Chaturdashi signifies the removal of all kinds of negativity. Devotees observe the festival with full faith.

ALSO READ

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Here is a list of dos and don'ts set by BMC for Mumbaikars

As per the rituals, a string is tied to the wrist of the devotees with 14 knots, typically colored with kumkum. This string is known as Anant.

According to the Hindu customs certain time is considered to be good to perform the rituals.

According to Hindu priests, Anant Chaturdashi Puja Muhurat is from 06:27 am on September 19 to 05:28 am on September 20, 2021.

The beginning of Chaturdashi Tithi is at 05:59 am on September 19. The Chaturdashi Tithi ends at 05:28 am on September 20, 2021.

Many devotees believe that it is indeed the best time to immerse the idol of Lord Ganesha before sunset.

Devotees also believe that as Lord Ganesha leaves, he takes away all the pain, problems and negativity with him and showers blessings upon his devotees.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Pune: What's allowed, what's not on Ganesh Visarjan 2021

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 06:09 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal