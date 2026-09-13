Amritsar’s Golden Temple Illuminated To Mark Guru Granth Sahib Anniversary | IANS

Amritsar’s iconic Golden Temple was illuminated in a dazzling display of lights as devotees gathered to mark the anniversary of the Guru Granth Sahib, the central religious scripture of Sikhism, on Saturday, September 12, 2026. The illuminated shrine created a striking sight against the night sky, drawing devotees and visitors to the holy complex.

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Golden temple lit up to mark Guru Granth Sahib anniversary

On Saturday, Punjabis marked the anniversary of Guru Granth Sahib. Fireworks illuminated the night sky above the glowing Golden Temple to celebrate the anniversary of the placement of the holy scripture Guru Granth Sahib in Amritsar on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

About Guru Granth Sahib

The occasion commemorates an important milestone in Sikh history. The Guru Granth Sahib was first installed at the Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, in Amritsar in 1604. Guru Arjan Dev, the fifth Sikh Guru, compiled the scripture and oversaw its installation at the shrine.

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The sacred text holds a unique place in Sikhism as the eternal spiritual guide of Sikhs. It contains hymns and teachings of Sikh Gurus as well as writings of saints and spiritual figures from different backgrounds, emphasising devotion, equality, humility and compassion.

Celebration

The Golden Temple is decorated with lights on significant Sikh religious occasions, adding to the spiritual atmosphere at the shrine. Devotees also participate in prayers, kirtan and other religious ceremonies during the celebrations. People also lit diyas and took a holy dip in the sacred sarovar as part of the Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Utsav celebrations on Saturday.

The Harmandir Sahib, located in the middle of the Amrit Sarovar, is one of the most revered Sikh pilgrimage sites in the world. Its distinctive architecture, golden exterior and reflection in the sacred pool make it one of India's most recognisable religious landmarks.

The anniversary celebrations also highlight the historical and spiritual significance of the Guru Granth Sahib and its enduring influence on Sikh communities worldwide.