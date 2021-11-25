Amazon Black Friday Sale 2021: Check details and prices of top Apple products here

Amazon is different from other Black Friday sale discounters because it doesn't have a traditional Black Friday advertisement like a print advertisement in the magazines and newspapers, instead, Amazon releases new deals every hour starting the week of Black Friday for the biggest shopping day of the year.

Black Friday 2021 is happening this week on November 26 and we're here to bring you all the best Amazon Black Friday deals available.

The e-commerce giant is incredibly generous with its Black Friday deals and can woo the consumers with its sale prices where shoppers every year spend thousands of dollars to acquire some of the best gadgets available.

From phones to laptops, to TVs to headphones in all variety of brands including Xiaomi, One Plus, Sony and Amazon original products, however, What people seemed to a more fond of is Apple.

Apple products are usually very expensive and everyone wants to own its product, and here at Amazon on the day of Black Friday (Nov 26), may it be a MacBook, a smart TV, or an iPad or Watch, everything is being offered with discounts. Depending on the demand and stock, the price and availability of the products keep changing on the website but there is something for everyone, and so, the consumer must grab the given offer through its official website only.

Here is a list of a few Apple products that will be available at a discount price during the Black Friday Sale.

Apple MacBook Air M1 2020: Apple MacBook Air M1 2020 comes in 256 GB is priced at $899 for 13-inch, while for 512 GB, there are five options to choose from and is priced at $1,011.12. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (256GB): The product is available on Amazon for $1,099. It comes with an Apple M1 chip, 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide colour, TrueDepth camera system featuring Ultra-Wide camera with Center Stage, 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR, among others.

Apple TV 4K (32GB): The 32GB of Apple TV 4K is priced at $179, while, the 64GB at $142.46. It has Dolby Atmos, A12 Bionic chip, 4K High Frame Rate HDR with Dolby Vision, Apple Original shows and movies from Apple TV+, latest hits from Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm): The Apple Watch Series 6 comes in an inbuilt GPS model that lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist. Priced at $385, it can measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app and can also check your heart rhythm with the ECG app.

Apple Mac Mini M1 2020 (512GB): Apple Mac Mini M1 comes with an Apple-designed M1 chip, 8-core CPU packs, 8-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning, 8GB of unified memory and more, it is priced at $779.

As part of Black Friday, Amazon offers the Deal of the Day and Lightning Deals. Just like the name suggests, the Deal of the Day is an item that Amazon has deeply discounted for the day. As for Lightning Deals, these are deep discounts on items that are refreshed as often as every five minutes during Black Friday week. The best way to take advantage of the incredible Amazon Black Friday deals is to become its Prime member.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 06:44 PM IST