Amarnath Yatra 2026: Why A Pair Of Pigeons Is Linked To Lord Shiva And The Holy Shrine? Know The Mythology Behind It

Amarnath Yatra 2026 | AI generated

This year, the annual Amarnath Yatra is set to begin on Friday, July 3. Thousands of devotees from across India are undertaking the sacred pilgrimage to the revered Amarnath Cave Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. The cave shrine is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The yatra is one of Hinduism’s holiest pilgrimages, which attracts lakhs of pilgrims every year.

The naturally formed ice Shivling, believed to wax and wane with the phases of the moon, is the main object of worship inside the cave. But did you know that spotting a pigeon is considered auspicious? It is believed that spotting a pair of pigeons on your way to the Amarnath Yatra can remove all your sins. Seems interesting! Keep reading to know about the story behind the pair of pigeons.

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Amarnath Yatra begins July 3

According to Hindu mythology, the Amarnath Cave is the place where Lord Shiva revealed the secret of immortality (Amar Katha) to Goddess Parvati. To ensure no living being overheard this divine knowledge, Shiva left behind all his companions on the journey. He abandoned Nandi at Pahalgam, released the Moon at Chandanwari, left behind his serpents at Sheshnag, his son Lord Ganesha at Mahagunas Parvat, and the five elements (Panchtatva) at Panchtarni before entering the cave with Goddess Parvati.

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Two pigeons hid inside the cave overheard the story

Inside the cave, Shiva created a sacred fire (called Rudraksha or Kalagni Rudra) to destroy all forms of life nearby, to ensure complete secrecy. However, according to the legend, two pigeon eggs hidden inside the cave accidentally overheard Lord Shiva reciting the secret of immortality (Amar Katha) to Goddess Parvati. Upon knowing the fact that they had listened to the story, Lord Shiva granted them eternal life. The pigeons became immortal. Even today, many devotees believe spotting a pair of pigeons near the shrine is an auspicious sign.

Sage Bhrigu belief

Another popular belief credits sage Bhrigu with discovering the holy cave after the waters of the Kashmir Valley receded. Since then, the cave has remained an important centre of devotion.

Situated at an altitude of about 3,888 metres (12,756 feet), the Amarnath Cave is accessible through the traditional Pahalgam route and the shorter Baltal route. Despite the challenging terrain, devotees undertake the pilgrimage with unwavering faith, considering the darshan of the naturally formed ice Shivling a deeply spiritual and life-changing experience.