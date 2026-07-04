Amarnath Yatra 2026: PM Modi Calls For ‘Vocal For Local’ To Strengthen Kashmir Economy

PM Modi Calls For ‘Vocal For Local’ To Strengthen Kashmir Economy |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged devotees undertaking the Amarnath Yatra 2026 to embrace the spirit of 'Vocal for Local', encouraging them to support local businesses and artisans in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The appeal aims to strengthen the region's economy while promoting sustainable tourism during one of India's most significant annual pilgrimages.

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PM urges Vocal for Local

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged Amarnath pilgrims to spend at least 10 per cent of their travel budget on local products. In his message, PM Modi highlighted that the Amarnath Yatra is not only a spiritual journey but also an opportunity to contribute to the livelihoods of thousands of people who depend on pilgrimage-related activities. He encouraged pilgrims to purchase locally made handicrafts, traditional Kashmiri products, dry fruits, handwoven textiles, and other regional items, ensuring that tourism benefits reach local communities directly.

Yatra begins

Annual Amarnath Yatra 2026 begins on Friday with the first batches of pilgrims left the twin base camps at Baltal in Sonamarg and Nunwan in Pahalgam to start their journey to the 3,880 mt-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas that houses a naturally formed ice lingam. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims on Thursday.

Safety guidelines

PM Modi said that devotees should follow all the given administrative instructions, traffic regulations and security guidelines while remaining cautious of the slippery and adverse weather conditions. The PM urged devotees to undertake five resolutions during this year's pilgrimage to make the Yatra safer, cleaner and more meaningful.

Five pledges

PM Modi urged devotees to adopt five pledges. The first pledge focuses on cleanliness, urging devotees to maintain hygiene and help keep the route clean. The second pledge is to follow the administrative instructions clearly as mentioned above. The third pledge is for 'Vocal for Local' and the fourth pledge is 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', urging devotees to take part in this campaign by gifting a sapling on Raksha Bandhan and the last pledge broadens the message beyond the pilgrimage itself.