Amarnath Yatra 2026: First Batch Of Pilgrims Arrives At Jammu Base Camp; Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Flags Off The Convoy

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Flags Off Birth Batch Of Amarnath Pilgrims |

Amarnath Yatra 2026 officially commenced with the arrival of the first batch of pilgrims at the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu on Wednesday. The devotees, filled with enthusiasm and devotion, were welcomed amid elaborate security arrangements ahead of their journey to the sacred Amarnath Cave Shrine in the Himalayas of Jammu and Kashmir.

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Pilgrims arrive at Jammu base camp



The cave shrine which is dedicated to Lord Shiva is set to begin for 2026 from July 3. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday morning flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu city for their onward journey to the Pahalgam and Baltal base camps in Kashmir, after the first batch of Amarnath Yatra 2026 arrived at the base camp.

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Arrangements and registrations



Pilgrims arrived at the Yatri Transit Camp in Srinagar ahead of the first batch of the annual Amarnath Yatra on Wednesday, even as on-the-spot registration and RFID card issuance commenced in Jammu, with authorities confirming that all preparations for the pilgrimage’s first batch have been completed. Meanwhile, token distribution for the annual Amarnath Yatra began on Tuesday at the Tawi River Front in Jammu city.

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Flag-off ceremony details



Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the Chairman of the Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), will flag off the first convoy on Wednesday, July 1, at 4 AM. The 57-day pilgrimage will begin on July 3 via the traditional Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the shorter Baltal route in Ganderbal district. Comprehensive arrangements have been made for accommodation, food, sanitation, healthcare, transport and security to ensure a smooth pilgrimage.

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About Amarnath Yatra 2026



The annual Amarnath Yatra attracts lakhs of pilgrims every year from different parts of India and abroad. Besides its deep religious significance, the pilgrimage also contributes significantly to the local economy by generating employment for transport operators, pony owners, porters, shopkeepers, and hospitality businesses.

With the first batch now on its way, the spiritual journey to one of Hinduism's holiest shrines has begun, as thousands of devotees prepare to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during the weeks-long pilgrimage.