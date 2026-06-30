Amarnath Yatra 2026: When Will The Holy Pilgrimage Begin? How To Do Advance Registration, Routes, Dates, Timings & Everything You Need To Know |

The annual Amarnath Yatra, one of Hinduism's most revered pilgrimages, is set to begin on July 3, 2026, and conclude on August 28, 2026. The 57-day pilgrimage attracts lakhs of devotees every year who undertake the spiritual journey to the sacred Amarnath Cave Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, where the naturally formed ice Shivling is worshipped as a manifestation of Lord Shiva.

If you are planning to undertake the yatra this year, here's a complete guide covering registration, routes, accommodation, timings, and other essential details.

Yatra Dates

The Amarnath Yatra 2026 will be conducted from July 3 to August 28, 2026, spanning a total of 57 days under the supervision of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB).

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How To Register For Amarnath Yatra 2026

Advance registration for the pilgrimage opens on April 15, 2026.

Pilgrims can register through the official Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) portal or at designated bank branches authorized by the Shrine Board. The registration fee is ₹150 per pilgrim.

After successful registration, every pilgrim receives a Yatra Permit, which is mandatory for undertaking the pilgrimage.

Documents Required

Before beginning the journey, every pilgrim must carry:

Valid Yatra Registration Permit

RFID Card (mandatory for security and tracking)

Government-issued photo ID

Compulsory Medical Fitness Certificate (CHC) issued by an authorized doctor or hospital

Without these documents, pilgrims will not be allowed to proceed towards the shrine.

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Choose Your Route

Devotees can opt for either of the two officially approved trekking routes.

Pahalgam Route

The traditional route starts from Pahalgam and covers approximately 36–48 kilometres. The journey generally takes three to five days and is considered comparatively gradual, making it suitable for those looking for a slower and more scenic trek.

Baltal Route

The shorter route begins from Baltal and spans around 14–16 kilometres. Although significantly shorter, it is much steeper and physically demanding. Most pilgrims complete this trek within one to two days.

Accommodation At Base Camp

Pilgrims arriving in Jammu can stay at the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas, the primary base camp for the pilgrimage.

The facility offers air-conditioned dormitory accommodation at an affordable rate of ₹50 per person, making it a convenient halt before proceeding towards the shrine.

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Security Arrangements

Given the large number of devotees expected this year, security has been significantly strengthened.

Approximately 670 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed across the pilgrimage routes, base camps and surrounding areas. Authorities have also implemented special traffic regulations and diversions from Jammu to ensure smooth movement of pilgrims and convoy vehicles.