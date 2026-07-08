Amarnath Ice Shivling Disappears Within Days Of Yatra: Could Global Warming Be A Reason?

The sacred Amarnath Ice Shivling, a naturally formed ice stalagmite worshipped as a manifestation of Lord Shiva, melted within the first week of the Amarnath Yatra 2026, prompting discussions about whether climate change or global warming played a role.

The sacred, naturally occurring Ice Shivling in the Shri Amarnath Cave melted during the first week of the annual pilgrimage. Over the last three years, the ice has not persisted for more than a week. Specialists link the early melting to increasing global temperatures, diminished snowfall, and erratic heatwaves in the Kashmir region.

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Amarnath Ice Shivling melts

The naturally occurring Ice Shivling inside the Amarnath Cave nearly entirely melted within the first five days of the annual Amarnath Yatra. By July 7, 2026, the holy stalagmite, originally around seven feet tall in May, had diminished by almost 99 per cent as a result of increasing local temperatures and other climate-associated factors.

While the exact reason behind the early melting cannot be attributed to a single factor, experts have long noted that the size and longevity of the ice formation depend on a combination of natural and environmental conditions. These include ambient temperature, humidity, snowfall during winter, rainfall, ventilation inside the cave, and the number of pilgrims visiting the shrine.

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Amarnath Cave

The Amarnath Cave, located at an altitude of around 3,880 metres in Jammu and Kashmir, naturally forms the Ice Shivling each year as water droplets from the cave's roof freeze under low temperatures. Since the formation is highly sensitive to weather conditions, warmer temperatures or reduced snowfall can influence its growth and cause it to melt earlier than usual.

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Himalayan region warming faster

Climate scientists have observed that the Himalayan region has been warming faster than the global average, leading to changes in snowfall patterns, glacier behaviour, and seasonal temperatures. Although these broader trends may affect conditions around the cave, it is not possible to conclude that global warming alone caused the Shivling to melt early this year without detailed scientific analysis.

The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board has previously taken measures to help preserve the natural ice formation, including regulating the movement of pilgrims inside the cave and restricting activities that could increase heat levels in the immediate surroundings.