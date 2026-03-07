Allu Sirish’s Wedding Mehndi : Shanku-Chakram Design Symbolising Lord Vishnu

Allu Sirish’s Wedding Mehend | Instagram/ nayanika_reddy

Tollywood actor and Allu Arjun's brother, Allu Sirish, tied the knot with his love Nayanika Reddy on Friday, March 6, 2026. His wedding celebrations have been grabbing headlines not just for the grandeur, but for the unique mehndi design he chose. The wedding was attended by many popular faces from the entertainment industry.

The bride and groom were looking absolutely stunning in their traditional attire. But, there was something else that truly caught everyone's attention, and that was Allu Sirish’s mehndi, which featured a Shanku-Chakram design. It was a symbolic pattern inspired by Lord Vishnu, reflecting the couple’s devotion and spiritual inclination.

Nayanika shared Allu Sirish’s unique mehndi design

Nayanika shared a series of their wedding pictures on Saturday, March 7, on her Instagram account, in which Allu Sirish's hands were seen adorned with a unique mehndi design that really caught fans’ attention. The groom's mehndi featured a Shanku-Chakram design.

Shanku-Chakram: Symbolic representation of Lord Vishnu

The Shanku (conch) and Chakram (discus) are iconic weapons associated with Lord Vishnu. In Hindu mythology, the conch represents purity, life, and divine sound, while the chakra signifies protection, righteousness, and the cyclical nature of life. By incorporating these symbols into his mehndi, Allu Sirish created a personal and meaningful design that goes beyond aesthetics. The intricate patterns were beautifully crafted with traditional henna, blending spiritual significance with artistic elegance.

Allu Sirish wins hearts of fans

Such bespoke mehndi designs are becoming a growing trend among celebrities, who prefer meaningful patterns over conventional motifs. In Allu Sirish’s case, the Shanku-Chakram mehndi also serves as a dedication to Lord Vishnu, reflecting the actor’s faith and the couple’s wish for a harmonious and prosperous married life.

This unique approach to wedding mehndi has sparked interest across social media, with fans praising his devotion and creativity. By choosing a design that combines tradition, devotion, and personal significance, Allu Sirish’s mehndi has set a new benchmark for meaningful bridal and groom rituals in Indian weddings.