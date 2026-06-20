All India Institute Of Ayurveda Holds 'Run For Yoga' And Special Zumba Session In Delhi Ahead Of International Yoga Day

AIIA Organises Yoga And Zumba Celebrations | X/ ANI

Ahead of International Yoga Day, the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIIA) organised a 'Run for Yog' and a special Zumba session in the national capital, Delhi on Saturday, June 21, 2026. The event was held in the early morning where participants were seen extremely enthusiastic and they gathered in large numbers to participate in the event under the theme of "Yoga for Healthy Ageing."

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Run for Yoga event in Delhi

AIIA organised 'Run for Yoga' on Saturday, June 20, 2026 ahead of International Yoga Day with participants highlighting the significance of incorporating yoga into daily life. The Institute also organised special Zumba session. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, healthcare professionals, faculty members, yoga practitioners, and fitness enthusiasts.

Participants gathered early in the morning to take part in the run, carrying messages promoting wellness, preventive healthcare, and the benefits of incorporating yoga into daily life. The atmosphere was filled with energy and enthusiasm as attendees united in support of a healthier lifestyle.

#WATCH | Delhi: Professor Pradeep Kumar Prajapati, Director of the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), says, "...Yoga is a healthy anti-ageing tool that all of us should keep in mind. Generally, we practice yoga on Yoga Day... but it's very important for us to practice yoga… https://t.co/4TiEjRPwit pic.twitter.com/mxoB2XCaov — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2026

Special Zumba session

Following the run, a special Zumba session was conducted, blending dance and fitness exercises to promote cardiovascular health and overall physical fitness. The lively session encouraged participants to stay active while enjoying the experience, highlighting the importance of regular exercise alongside traditional wellness practices.

Officials on yoga benefits

Officials at AIIA emphasised that yoga is not just a physical discipline but a comprehensive approach to achieving harmony between the body, mind, and spirit. They noted that events such as the 'Run for Yoga' help spread awareness about the transformative benefits of yoga and inspire people to adopt healthier habits.

Director remarks on yoga

AIIA Director Professor Pradeep Kumar Prajapati talked about Yoga and its benefits. Speaking to ANI, Pathak also said yoga promotes physical and mental well-being and appealed to citizens across the country to adopt the practice regularly. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Yoga is a healthy anti-ageing tool and it should be practised by everyone 365 days.

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Yoga awareness initiatives

Ahead of International Yoga Day, yoga related celebrations have been organising across India and many parts of the world to promote yoga relate awareness among people.