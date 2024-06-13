Aliens Might Be Living Disguised As Humans Among Us, Claims Harvard Study

Canva

The mystery behind alien invasion has always fascinated people all around the globe. With rumors of UFO sightings and Alien remains found at Area 51, the existence of aliens collectively has always left us wondering about the truth. In the recent light of events, A Harvard study claims that aliens might be living among us, disguised as humans. That does sound scary!

Researchers from Harvard University's Human Flourishing Program have proposed in a recent article that "unidentified anomalous phenomena"(UAP), may exist underground, on the moon, or even among people. The hypothesis that UFOs, or unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP), are spaceships paying a visit to their extraterrestrial friends on Earth is also investigated by the research.

Can Aliens Exist Among Us?

''The author became increasingly aware of the depth of evidence and theory that also tentatively supports another extraterrestrial explanation: the "cryptoterrestrial" hypothesis (CTH) – our focus here – which holds that UAP may reflect activities of NHIs concealed here on Earth (e.g., underground) and its environs," the paper stated.

In What Suspected Forms Might Aliens Be Existing On Earth?

The study also suggested that there might be 'Crytoterrestrials', beaings that might have taken human form and might possibly be existing among us. The study also mentions the four forms in which these cryptoterrestrials might exist.

Human Cryptoterrestrials: A highly developed prehistoric human civilization that persisted in remnant form after being mostly destroyed a long time ago.

Hominid or Theropod Cryptoterrestrials: highly developed non-human race made up of terrestrial animals that have evolved to dwell covertly, such as underground. These might be offspring of "unknown, intelligent dinosaurs" or ape-like hominids.

Former Extraterrestrial or Extratempestrial Cryptoterrestrials: These entities may have come to Earth from other parts of the universe or from the future of humanity and have hidden themselves in plain sight, such on the Moon.

Magical Cryptoterrestrials: Beings more akin to "earthbound angels" than native alien species. These entities, like "fairies, elves, nymphs," have a more magical and non-technological relationship with the human world.

Although the researchers acknowledged that most scientists would "likely regard their research skeptically," they invited the scientific community to examine their findings "in a spirit of epistemic humility and openness." Peer review of the paper is still pending.



