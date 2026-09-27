Alia Bhatt Dazzles In Ivory Saree, Walks Ramp With Vicky Kaushal As Showstoppers At Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan Show | Watch

Alia Bhatt Dazzles In Ivory Saree, Walks Ramp With Vicky Kaushal At Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan Show | Watch | Instagram

Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan show brought together glamour, traditional craftsmanship and Bollywood fashion, with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal taking centre stage as showstoppers. Designer Manish Malhotra unveiled his latest Mijwan collection on September 26. Actress Alia Bhatt stole the spotlight at the 15th edition of the Mijwan fashion show, which took place in Mumbai. Alia walked in an ivory saree alongside Vicky Kaushal.

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Alia Bhatt walks alongside Vicky Kaushal at the Mijwan fashion show

On Saturday, September 26, 2026, Alia Bhatt, who looked spectacular in an ivory lace saree with scalloped edges and sequin work all over, walked alongside Vicky Kaushal. The star-studded night saw the presence of Bollywood stars, including Shabana Azmi, Boney Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Shalini Passi, Sonali Bendre, Khushi Kapoor and others.

The actress was seen in an ivory saree featuring intricate embroidery and delicate detailing. She paired the traditional outfit with statement jewellery, including a layered necklace, earrings and a maang tikka. Her hair was neatly styled, while the sheer embroidered drape added to the overall elegance of her look.

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Vicky Kaushal walked in a three-piece ensemble

The actor, meanwhile, opted for an elaborate navy blue and white ensemble. His long embroidered jacket featured intricate floral motifs and was paired with a traditional white outfit underneath. He completed the look with matching juttis, adding a regal touch to his appearance.

The two actors appeared comfortable on the runway and were seen exchanging smiles while posing together. Their chemistry and traditional looks quickly became a talking point among fashion and Bollywood enthusiasts. Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal are set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film is set to be released on January 21, 2027.

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About the Mijwan Show

The Mijwan Show is associated with the Mijwan Welfare Society, an organisation founded by the late poet and social activist Kaifi Azmi. The initiative works towards empowering rural women through craft and embroidery, particularly the traditional art of chikankari. Manish Malhotra has been associated with Mijwan for several years, using fashion to showcase the craftsmanship of artisans while bringing contemporary design to traditional embroidery.