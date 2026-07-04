Ali Khamenei's Funeral Journey Passes Through Qom To Karbala: Meaning Behind Iran's Former Supreme Leader Cremation Route Through Holy Islamic Cities

Ali Khamenei's Funeral Journey Passes Through Qom To Karbala: | AI generated

Iran has announced the funeral journey of its former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The country has begun the funeral ceremonies for Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday, July 4, 2026, culminating in his burial in Mashhad on July 9, 2026. The funeral procession will take place in various places and it will pass through a series of locations that reflect the religious, political and ideological pillars of the Islamic Republic. The funeral will pass through revered Shia holy cities of Qom in Iran to Karbala in Iraq before the final burial rites. The route holds deep religious and symbolic significance, reflecting Khamenei’s lifelong association with Shia Islam and Iran’s religious establishment. Keep on reading to know more.

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Khamenei's Funeral begins in Tehran

The coffin of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was brought to the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla in Tehran, where his body lay in state for public viewing and official ceremonies. The Mosalla's significance is as much political as it is religious. It has hosted speeches by senior officials, national ceremonies and mass events aimed at showing unity and support for the state. Mosalla is a neighbourhood that is known for being home to the sprawling Imam Khomeini Mosalla Mosque, where worshippers gather for religious ceremonies and weekly prayers.

Holding the public viewing there highlights Khamenei’s role both as a religious authority and as the head of a political system founded on clerical rule.

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Qom: Spiritual heart of Iran

Qom, located around 140 kilometres south of Tehran, is considered the spiritual heart of Shia Islam in Iran. The funeral procession of the Supreme Leader will be held in the city. It is home to the shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masumeh, sister of the eighth Shia Imam, Imam Reza, and hosts some of the world’s most influential Shia seminaries. Khamenei studied and taught in Qom during his early years, making the city central to his religious and political journey. A funeral procession in Qom would highlight the religious foundations of his leadership.

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Karbala: Symbol of resistance

The procession’s next major stop, Karbala in Iraq, is one of the holiest cities in Shia Islam. It houses the shrine of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, who was martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. Imam Hussein’s sacrifice is regarded as the defining event in Shia history, symbolising resistance against tyranny and injustice. The procession for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will pass through Karbala because the city embodies the core spiritual and ideological principles of Shiite Islam, specifically martyrdom and resistance. The funeral stoppage will symbolise his sacrifice and standing up against oppression.

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Mashhad: Final resting place

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on February 28, 2026. The six-days funeral procession will finally end in Khamenei’s birthplace on July 9, 2026, Mashhad. The revered city is also known for the holy shrine of Imam Reza, with golden domes and minarets that are floodlit at night. The circular complex also contains the tomb of Lebanese scholar Sheikh Bahai.a