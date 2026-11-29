Alaya F's 29th birthday had a personal touch, with the actress celebrating another year of life through a mix of childhood nostalgia, thoughtful details and time with her closest people. On November 28, she marked the occasion with a cosy gathering at home, followed by an intimate evening celebration with family and friends. And while the cakes were certainly the centre of attention, each one came with its own little story.

Inside Alaya F's cosy birthday bash



For her home celebration, Alaya swapped glamorous partywear for a relaxed outfit. She wore an oversized white T-shirt with pale blush wide-leg trousers. The highlight was a childhood photograph printed on the back of the tee, showing her as a little girl in a red polka-dot party hat topped with a bow.



The birthday setup featured black-and-white balloons and a counter filled with pink lilies and lilac flowers. Alaya completed her look with a birthday headband, a celebratory sash, layered bracelets and patterned nail art.

The biggest talking point was a custom two-tier cake that looked like a miniature vision board. Covered in white frosting and decorated with pink roses, it featured words such as “FOCUSED”, “GRATEFUL”, “Unstoppable”, “DISCIPLINE”, “MIND” and “GROWTH”. Other messages included “INTELLIGENT” and “KIND, DRIVEN”. Miniature camera, beauty and fitness-inspired elements reflected her interests, while one inscription read, “strong body, strong mind, big heart”. Labels at the base highlighted her priorities: “FAITH”, “FAMILY”, “FRIENDS”, “ADVENTURES” and “MEMORIES”. Strawberry-and-cream and chocolate cakes also featured at the home celebration.

The celebrations continued around a candlelit table, where Alaya changed into a black scoop-neck outfit. Her mother, Pooja Bedi, was among the loved ones celebrating with her. This time, the dessert was designed like an open book, complete with delicate piped floral details and the words “CHAPTER 29”.



From a childhood photograph to a cake celebrating her aspirations, Alaya's birthday brought together a little nostalgia, plenty of personal touches and the people closest to her.

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