Air Mauritius resumes its operations to New Delhi from May 3

Air Mauritius will resume its direct operations to and from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi as from the 03rd of May 2023, with two weekly flights using the Airbus A330 aircraft in a Business and Economy class configuration with a capacity of 254 seats. The duration of the flight is 7 hours and 30 minutes. This will make it easier for business and leisure travellers to visit Mauritius now from Delhi.

Air Mauritius also operates six weekly flights to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

Krešimir Kučko, CEO of Air Mauritius stated that, "We are excited to resume our operations to New Delhi after three years of absence. India and Mauritius share a special relationship that is built on the foundation of people-to-people ties. Both India and Mauritius are united by culture, ancestry, language and geography. In April this year, Air Mauritius will be proudly commemorating its 50 years of presence in Mumbai. New avenues are being explored with Air India in order to offer seamless connectivity via both Mumbai and New Delhi to/from a number of destinations in India."