AI Says: Why Do We Find Order In Chaos?

Humans are detectives who refuse to go off duty. Show us clouds, and we’ll spot a dragon. Arrange a few stars, and we’ll create a constellation. Hear our favourite song just after thinking about an old friend, and we might wonder if the universe is sending us a message. We simply cannot resist connecting the dots, even when they have nothing to do with each other!

Our brains are natural pattern-finding machines, constantly scanning the world for familiar shapes, connections and clues. For our ancestors, recognising patterns could mean the difference between survival and danger. Today, that same instinct helps us recognise faces, predict traffic and figure out when our boss's “We need to talk” message might spell trouble.

When coincidence feels like destiny

Psychologists use the term apophenia to describe the tendency to perceive meaningful connections between unrelated things. Ever noticed that you keep seeing 11:11 on the clock and wondered if it's a sign? That's your brain connecting the dots. Sometimes, these connections are meaningful, but at other times, they're simply coincidences. Our brains are so eager to find patterns that they can create explanations where none exist. No, seeing the same number three times doesn't necessarily mean a life-changing event is around the corner!

Chaos makes us uncomfortable

Uncertainty makes us uncomfortable, and finding patterns gives us a sense of control over a world that doesn't always follow our plans. It's why we develop lucky rituals before important meetings, analyse text messages for hidden meanings and create elaborate theories about why our favourite team keeps losing.

We also bring order to everyday life by organising books, colour-coding calendars and creating playlists for every possible mood. If life won't organise itself, apparently, we'll do it ourselves!

Beauty in disorder

Not every pattern is imaginary. Scientists use patterns to understand complex systems, musicians turn individual notes into melodies, and artists transform seemingly random shapes into beautiful creations.

Perhaps that's the magic of being human. We don't just experience the world; we try to make sense of it. Our brains help us learn, predict and imagine possibilities, even when things seem unpredictable.

So, the next time you spot a face in your coffee foam or interpret an Instagram reel as a message from the universe, remember that your brain might simply be doing its job.

Just don't let it convince you that burnt toast is a sign to quit your job. Sometimes, chaos is just chaos!