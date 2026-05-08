AI Says: Why Do Rats Exist & Why Are They Used In Labs?

Rats are among the most successful mammals on Earth due to their remarkable adaptability and survival traits. Originating millions of years ago, they have spread across the globe, inhabiting diverse environments such as forests, deserts, farms, and urban areas. Their small size allows them to remain hidden and survive on minimal resources. One of the main reasons for their success is their rapid reproduction. Female rats can produce several litters each year, and their young mature quickly, making it extremely difficult to control their population.

Rats are also highly adaptable in their diet, consuming a wide variety of foods ranging from grains to waste, which enables them to thrive alongside humans. Their intelligence further enhances their survival, as they can learn from experience, avoid threats, and even develop resistance to poisons over time.

In addition to their natural success, rats play a significant role in scientific research. They share a large percentage of genetic similarity with humans, making them valuable for studying diseases and testing treatments. Their short lifespan, ease of care, and long history in laboratories make them ideal research subjects. As a result, rats have contributed to major medical and scientific advancements.