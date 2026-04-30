AI Says: What Came First—The Chicken Or The Egg? Science Finally Cracks The Mystery

The age-old question—what came first, the chicken or the egg—has a surprisingly clear answer when viewed through the lens of Evolutionary Biology: the egg came first.

Eggs have existed for hundreds of millions of years, long before chickens appeared. Early reptiles, which lived even before dinosaurs, laid eggs as a way to reproduce on land. Over time, these egg-laying creatures evolved into birds. The modern chicken, scientifically known as Gallus gallus domesticus, is the result of gradual genetic changes over thousands of generations.

So where did the “first chicken egg” come from? It was laid by a bird that was almost a chicken—but not quite. Due to a small genetic mutation during reproduction, the embryo inside that egg developed into what we now recognize as the first true chicken. In simple terms, the parents weren’t fully chickens, but their offspring was.

This means the egg that contained the first chicken existed before the chicken itself hatched. It’s a classic example of how evolution works—not in sudden jumps, but through tiny changes accumulating over time.

So, while it may sound like a philosophical puzzle, science offers a logical answer: the egg didn’t just come from a chicken—it came from a long line of egg-laying ancestors that eventually led to chickens.