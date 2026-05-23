AI Says: What If Aliens Fart Too?

If aliens exist and they have digestion even remotely like animals on Earth, there’s a pretty good chance some version of “farting” exists somewhere in the universe.

Farting is really just:

Consuming fuel

Extracting energy

Producing waste gases

That’s basic chemistry and biology. On Earth, everything from humans to cows to termites produces digestive gas. So an alien life-form that eats, digests, and hosts microbes might release gas too — though maybe not from a butt. Could be vents, pores, gills, or something wildly strange.



The really fun part is imagining the chemistry:

Methane farts on a cold moon

Ammonia burps on another planet

Hydrogen gas jets in low gravity

Silent odorless alien puffs or terrifyingly toxic ones

Scientists actually study gases as potential signs of alien life. Methane in a planet’s atmosphere can sometimes hint at biological activity — basically giant planetary-scale “something is metabolizing here.”

So yes: statistically, somewhere in the cosmos, something is probably ripping absolute interstellar ass right now.