Ahoi Ashtami 2026: Why It Is Observed After Karwa Chauth? Here's To Know Significance, Ashtami Tithi And More

Ahoi Ashtami 2026: Why It Is Observed After Karwa Chauth? Here's To Know Significance And More | X

Ahoi Ashtami is an important Hindu festival dedicated to the well-being, happiness and long life of children. The festival is primarily observed by mothers, who keep a day-long, often waterless fast and pray for their children's health and prosperity. It falls on the Ashtami Tithi (eighth day) of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik and is observed four days after Karwa Chauth. In 2026, Ahoi Ashtami is being observed on Sunday, November 1. The day is dedicated to Ahoi goddess.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ahoi Ashtami 2026: Ashtami Tithi

Women across the country are celebrating Ahoi Ashtami on Sunday, November 1. The festival is observed on the eighth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. The fast is traditionally kept throughout the day and is broken after sighting the stars in the evening. The fast can also be observed by fathers for the children's well-being.

According to Drik Panchang, the tithi and puja timings are as follows:

Ashtami Tithi Begins: 2:51 PM on November 1, 2026

Ashtami Tithi Ends: 1:10 PM on November 2, 2026

Ahoi Ashtami Puja Muhurat: 5:36 PM to 6:54 PM

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Why Is Ahoi Ashtami Observed After Karwa Chauth?

Ahoi Ashtami is observed approximately four days after Karwa Chauth as part of the series of traditional fasting festivals during Kartik. While Karwa Chauth is dedicated to the long life and well-being of husbands, Ahoi Ashtami is observed by mothers for the welfare and longevity of their children.

Unlike Karwa Chauth, when women traditionally break their fast after sighting the moon, Ahoi Ashtami fasts are generally concluded after sighting the stars. The stars are often associated with hope, brightness and continuity. Through this ritual, mothers pray for their children's bright futures, happiness and long lives.

Significance Of Ahoi Ashtami

According to Hindu beliefs, Ahoi Mata is worshipped as the protector of children. Women observing the fast wake up early, take a bath and make a resolution to observe the vrat. In the evening, they perform the puja, offer prayers and listen to the Ahoi Ashtami vrat katha.