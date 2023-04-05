After Dubai celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur opens his restaurant Pincode in Delhi

Following its successful debut in Dubai, Chef Kunal Kapoor launched his restaurant Pincode in Delhi last month. The restaurant celebrates India's diverse regional flavors and rich culinary heritage, drawing inspiration from Chef Kunal's personal experiences, family recipes and India's many pin codes. With its casual yet chic setting, Pincode offers a refreshing change from conventional dining, making it a must-visit destination for those seeking an authentic and immersive culinary experience.

Chef Kunal is known for his food-focused TV shows, cookbook, and hosting prestigious events. Kunal has served as a judge and host for Masterchef India and Junior Masterchef India and even judged the semi-final of Masterchef America alongside Chef Gordon Ramsey.

“Food is not just a means to satisfy hunger, it is a journey back to our roots, a way to relive memories, and a celebration of our culture. At Pincode, we have crafted each dish with love and care, drawing inspiration from the age-old recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation,” says Chef Kunal.

With an exciting menu that promises to take you on an exciting journey of classic Indian dishes mixed with innovative creations like the Chaat Hummus, Dhokla Chaat, and Falooda, Chef Kunal says the goal is to transport you to a bygone era. “Our goal is not just to tantalize your taste buds but to transport you to a bygone era, to evoke the memories of the sights, sounds, and aromas of your childhood. With each bite, we want you to feel the warmth of home and the richness of our heritage,” the chef adds.

His personal recommendations include the Pressure Cooker Chicken Curry, Malai Prawns, Lamb Seekh Tawa Masala, and the must-try Old Delhi Style Bread Pudding. He says that the ingredients are sourced from the finest producers and each recipe is crafted with care to evoke nostalgia and make you feel like you've traveled back in time.

Just like the food, the interior of the eatery is a fusion of traditional and modern elements, featuring the inviting warmth of Pandamo flooring beautifully complemented by printed distressed floor tiles that lend a touch of texture and depth to the space. The walls are adorned with personalised artwork and historical photos of the capital city, providing a visual journey through the city's rich cultural heritage.

The space also boasts a stunning ceramic utensil wall installation by Claymen, which adds an element of artistry and craftsmanship to the environment. Together, these design elements create a unique and immersive dining experience that engages all the senses, making Pincode an ideal destination for those seeking an atmosphere that is familiar yet refreshing.

At Ground Floor, No 21/31, Mall Road, New Delhi

Price: Rs 1,500 + for two.

Contact: 9958600654 | 9958600754