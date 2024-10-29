Adele Looks Bewitching In Gaurav Gupta's Cosmic Couture With 2,880 Swarovski Crystals At Las Vegas Performance

Adele in Gaurav Gupta couture | Instagram

The Grammy winner Adele is no stranger to the spotlight, but her latest performance at her Las Vegas residency has fans buzzing for more than just her powerhouse vocals. During her emotional return to the stage at Caesars Palace, where she serenaded legendary singer Celine Dion, the singer grabbed eyeballs in a breathtaking floor-length couture gown from none other than Indian ace designer Gaurav Gupta.

For her 'Weekends With Adele' opening show in Las Vegas, Adele donned a custom Gaurav Gupta couture called the Cosmic Black Saturn Orbit Gown. According to an Instagram page, ideservecouture, the ensemble was adorned with 2,880 crystals and 244 varied larger crystals, for a total of 3,000 glistening black crystals embellished on the garment. Furthermore, it took over 93 hours for a group of skilled artisans to intricately complete the iconic look.

Taking to Instagram, Gaurav Gupta expressed, "Adele is absolute, she pierces through the soul, she is song herself. I’m so honoured to have made this custom gown called the Cosmic Black Saturn Orbit Gown for her opening night and return to the Residency at Caesars Palace where she met Celine Dion, making the moment even more historical."

Decoding Adele's cosmic look in Gaurav Gupta couture

Adele's exquisite midnight gown featured a pleated silhouette around her bust and an off-the-shoulder pattern with a plunging neckline. It also showcased full-length sleeves, a structured bodice and a cascading floor-length skit, which enhanced the overall look. Meanwhile, the embellishments of 3,000 glistening black crystals made her appearance bejewelled.

The singer accessorised her statement couture piece with diamond hoops and rings. For the hairdo, Adele opted for her signature side-parted soft blowout curls. With the dewy base, shimmering eyelids, blushy cheeks and pink lips, the pop sensation completed her glam for the night.