Actor Delnaaz Irani On Her Faith In Ganu Bappa: ‘One Just Has To Have Faith, And Do Everything With Heart And Soul’

She refers to Lord Ganesh fondly as ‘Ganu Bappa’. Delnaaz Irani, the actor who excels in comedy and is now trying out a ‘different’ role in a movie to come, loves the role Ganu Bappa has played in her life—for the last seven years.

Excerpts from the interview:

How long do you keep Ganu Bappa each year?

We keep him each year for one-and-a-half days.

And how did it all begin?

It’s simple. I am a Lalbaug-Parel kid from central Mumbai. From childhood, watching Him arrive, His visarjan, and all the pandal-hopping and having prasad are integral parts of my childhood memories. Ganesh Chaturthi for my friends, cousins and me was always very, very big. It is almost like a feast.

What is your personal equation with Ganu Bappa?

He erases all obstacles, and that is one reason why I am very fond of Ganu Bappa. I go frequently to the Siddhivinayak Temple. One fine day, I just thought that since Percy (Karkaria) and I have been living together, we should bring Bappa here and let Him bless us and our house. Percy immediately agreed, and that was seven years ago.

People did ask us, “How come you are keeping Ganpati in your home when both of you are Parsis?” But we believe in all religions. Ganu Bappa’s celebration is such a festive moment. Aap seva kar rahe ho! For us Parsis, as the way we are also taught during our Navjot ceremony, good thoughts, good words and good deeds are paramount for being a good human being, and I think the rest follows. And so, if your basics are right, aur aap dil se karoge, then everything falls in place. One just has to have faith, and do everything with heart and soul.

How do you observe the festival at home?

We have pooja and aarti, with a priest coming in. We do however much we can. With family and friends coming over, including those who we do not otherwise meet in the entire year, it becomes a very joyous occasion. Everybody is taking aashirwad from Bappa. There is an overall sense of fulfilment and contentment in joining hands in gratitude to God, and I just love it. On the day of immersion, we ask Him for forgiveness if we have made any mistake. After the immersion, we visit other people’s home and pandals, following what I have done from my childhood!

Do you agree that such religious harmony is much needed today?

Yes! Percy is a hardcore Parsi from a Dastur (Parsi priest)’s family. At home, we follow our religion completely. But I have faith in Ganu Bappa and Hanumanji. It’s just like how people from other faiths go to Mount Mary Church. The deep faith and devotion in our hearts is what matters. Bas hamein jo karna hai, poore man se karna hai, baaqi to sab ek hi hai, yaar (Whatever we do, we must do with entire dedication, for anyway God is one)!

And my driver Imran is a Muslim. He says, “Bappa aa rahe hain, let me know whatever help you need.” He even gets the flowers and fruits. It’s all in the spirit in which Lokmanya Tilak began this festival. It is a choice—what we should follow and not follow. If we all follow even 20 percent of that, the world will be a better place! Percy and I celebrate Diwali, Eid, Christmas and New Year by visiting friends. That is how it should be.

Chumbak has just begun streaming. Not only are you hilarious in it, but writer-director Aatish Kapadia has stated that his favourite character is Gulshan Taraporewala, the role you play.

Thank you! This is my second full-fledged role with JD (Majethia) and him after Batliwala House, though I had cameos in Khichdi and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. You know, I had manifested a big Netflix show and a big OTT series both, and happily they have come together!

As a Parsi, how much did you contribute to Gulshan, as well as to that of Anant Joshi, a non-Parsi, who plays your son?

Anant is a superb and versatile actor, as we all know from Gullak and Maamla Legal Hai. I did help out with a little bit of nuances about the masti, madness and quirks of us Parsis. For example, I would show Aatish how my aunty would talk, or how my mother would react and so on. But Anant was fantastic!

You are doing Zindagi Phir Bhi Khoobsurat Hai, a film with a Parsi backdrop, named after an iconic song from an old film about Parsis, Khatta Meetha.

Yes, but we will talk about that when it is on release!

Between theater, television, films and now OTT, what do you best enjoy?

I love my work! My basic passion is acting, so if I get a chance to perform, the medium is not important. My role, my performance and the makers are vital. The stage is my first love, because I simply adore performing live. I am doing Love Online with Rakesh Bedi now, which is something special as there are only two people on stage. We have done many shows around the country and will be coming to Mumbai soon.

As for OTT, as a medium, it gives space for any actor to keep improving day by day. There is a calm, relaxed atmosphere and actors should really work like that and enjoy their character. Like we can give 20 retakes and still ask for more! There are fresher subjects, writing and casting. I know that TV is my foundation, but with the quantity of hurried work and changes that have to be inculcated based on viewer feedback, it can become very tiring for actors.

You are the only one to have worked with both Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan (in The Archies). How would you compare father and daughter?

We can’t draw comparisons. Kids today are so brilliant and so well-prepared. Being Shah Rukh’s daughter itself must be a big responsibility, as there is pressure to prove one’s worth. Suhana is grounded, very well brought-up and it was very sweet working with her. Shah Rukh is such a brilliant charmer with an aura. I am at a loss of words to describe him. We have done three films together—Kal Ho Naa Ho (which was my turning point in films), Bhoothnath and RA. One.