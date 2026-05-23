Acharya Upendra Ji On 40 Different Gitas Of Sanatan Dharma

Something profound is stirring across the nation; something that could reshape how an entire civilisation understands life. A movement is unfolding through the work of Acharya Upendra Ji, founder of Antar Yog Foundation, Fort, Mumbai, who has taken an unusual and revolutionary sankalp — To teach and decode 40 different Gitas of Sanatan Dharma for practical application in the day-to-day life of every individual. Today, many are comparing his outstanding work of reviving and decoding the scriptures with Jagatguru Adi Shankaracharya and Swami Vivekananda. In a detailed interaction, Acharya Upendra Ji explains what this means and why he believes it could reshape how India, and eventually the world, engages with Bharat’s ancient wisdom.

Excerpts from the interview:

40 Gitas is a new concept for many. What does it actually mean?

“When people hear Gita, they usually think only of the Bhagavad Gita. But in our tradition, there are many Gitas. Each a dialogue addressing a specific human situation. These are not stories for entertainment. They are practical operating manuals for human life. My sankalp is to take 40 such Gitas, decode them in simple language, and make them applicable to everyone living in today’s fast-paced world. So far, 18 Gitas have been taught in depth. Each Gita is taught over approximately seven days, where we decode characters as human tendencies, situations as real-life challenges, and teachings as actionable guidance. So, participants can apply them and experience results now and here. There are different personality types. Therefore, one Gita may not suit everyone. Each Gita addresses solutions to different problems of life. So, one can start the spiritual journey from the Gita, which addresses their life challenges. Our aim is to demonstrate that shastras are for practical application and results.

You have said to have lived the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and studied it deeply over many years. What made you explore and teach other Gitas?

When I deeply studied the Bhagavad Gita, I realised its central message is – surrender to the Guru, act with his guidance and let go of anxiety about outcomes. However, in Kaliyug, one of the major challenges is the question that keeps popping up — ‘What if the guidance itself is wrong?’ Blind devotion can lead to dependency or confusion. Despite information overload, many, especially youth, lack clarity, and society feels fragmented. Also, people today seek multiple sources of evidence and personal experience before accepting the truth. For Bharat to become the Vishwaguru, it must first rebuild true understanding and not blind faith. That is why I turned to texts like the Guru Gita. To understand the true nature of a Guru–Shishya relationship. My commentary on the Guru Gita released by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, became the foundation for the 40 Gita Sankalp, which is now turning into a national awakening movement.

Can you share examples of some of these Gitas and their teachings?

Each Gita addresses a specific dimension of life and acts as a guiding tool for th same. For example:

Manki Gita → Understand-ing good times vs bad times and how to act in both

Kama Gita → A structured approach to achieving desires and goals

Aila Gita → Importance of understanding ‘Shastrokta Kaam’ and how to channelise sexual energy to achieve ultimate success

Ashma Gita → How to remain stable when external situations block all action (such as lockdowns or crises)

Putra Gita → Clarifies whether having children is necessary for moksha

Avadhuta Gita → Learning directly from nature as Guru

Bhikshu Gita → Learn to take 100% responsibility and stop blaming others

Ajgar Gita → Living with inner detachment even while actively engaged in the world

Hamsa Gita → A systematic method for mastering the mind from bondage to liberation

Shri Ram Gita → Explains how karma binds and knowledge liberates

Shadja Gita → Explains what comes first—Dharma, Artha, Kama, or Moksha?

These Gitas directly answer the questions people come to me every day.

What inspired you to take this sankalp of teaching 40 Gitas?

“This sankalp did not come from theory, it came from my observation.

During my Bharat Bhraman yatra, on meeting many spiritual leaders across regions, policymakers, and people from all walks of life, I realised something important — Bharat does not lack devotion. Bharat does not lack action. What is missing is the practical application of the spiritual wisdom.

People have faith and work hard but often lack clarity on how to apply shastra in modern life. Youth struggle to connect scriptures when faced with problems related to career, relationships,

decision-making, etc. That is why I decided this knowledge must reach every household as a practical and logical solution to life’s everyday challenges.

What lies ahead for this mission?

This is not just about teaching 40 Gitas. This is about transforming how society thinks, decides, and lives. The vision is to reach at least three crore people across Bharat, and eventually take this knowledge to the world. These teachings are being made accessible through online shibirs, where anyone can join and learn on a Yatha Shakti Dakshina (fees as per your capacity) basis ensuring that knowledge is never restricted. I aim to take this wisdom beyond spiritual spaces — into schools, colleges, corporate organisations, politics, and professional life — so that every individual learns how to think correctly, act wisely, live a balanced and successful life, and ultimately, how to move towards inner freedom.

With a growing number of seekers, professionals, and youth engaging with these teachings, Acharya Upendra Ji’s 40 Gita Sankalp is steadily evolving from a spiritual initiative into what many see as a framework for rethinking life itself — one that could redefine not just how Bharat lives, but how the world understands spiritual wisdom.