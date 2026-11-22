Abhishek Sharrma is a television actor known for his charming screen presence and versatile performances. He is currently winning hearts with his portrayal of Devansh Singh Chauhan in Zee TV’s popular show Vasudha. He has also been appreciated for his work in Imlie and Qubool Hai 2.0. With his dedication and evolving craft, he continues to make a strong mark in the television industry.

Film: Pursuit of happiness

Song- Main zindagi ka saath nibhata chala gaya

Food- Pizza

Destination – Ireland

Book- A thousand splendid suns