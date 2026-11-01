Adah Sharma Shares Her 5 Favourite Things: From '1920' To Hanuman Chalisa

Adah Sharma is known for her work in movies such as her debut in 1920 (2008), Hasee Toh Phasee (2014), Commando 2 (2017) and The Kerala Story (2023). An avid horror fan who claims she might have 'sacrificed' a few of her bad dates, she has multiple upcoming projects, including a scary movie.

Film: 1920. I got possessed once, and now I have to live with the reputation forever!

Song: Hanuman Chalisa. Because even my playlist needs divine intervention to handle my brain!

Food: Peas. Small, green, and full of protein — basically the superheroes of my fridge! 😂

Destination: Home!!! My room!! I haven't been home in the last 2 months.

Book: The Encyclopedia of the Dead, The one I’m currently reading. I have commitment issues with books — I start five together right now 3 are the scripts to my next movies. And one of them is in marathi