A Virtual Trip To Himachal Pradesh: An Immersive Bus To Showcase Hidden Wonders Of The Land Of God

After the successful run of India's longest highway single-tube tunnel above 10,000 feet in Himachal Pradesh, tourists will soon be able to explore the entire state only by sitting in a bus. Made by Tagbin, a tech-experimental company in Gurugram, the Rohtang Immersive Bus will be launched at Atal Tunnel in the next few months. The project will offer a hyper-reality experience curated for the first time while showcasing the undiscovered attraction of Himachal Pradesh. The experiential bus aims to increase tourism in the state by revolutionising the way people perceive and engage in tourism activities through immersive experiences.

The virtual bus experience will give a panoramic view of captivating content within the moving bus. By synchronising the real-time movement of the physical bus with its virtual counterpart, a seamless and natural sync is achieved, ensuring a harmonious integration between the visitor's journey and the immersive content. Embarking on a 15-minute journey through the Atal Tunnel, visitors will be transported to 15 captivating locations in the state, enriching their experiences while showcasing the state's rich cultural heritage.

Ensuring the authenticity and accuracy of the content in the bus is completed through a meticulous process. The high-resolution 360-degree shoots capture textures and colours along with extensive historical research. The photo-realistic scenes replicate the visual appearance of the site to give an immersive and visually stunning experience for passengers.

"This project aims at transcending realms of imagination, offering unparalleled experiences that break free from the constraints of time and space. It empowers individuals to embark on extraordinary journeys, immersing themselves in transformative experiences that defy limitations and ignite a profound sense of unity and understanding within diverse communities," says Saurav Bhaik, founder and CEO of Tagbin.

In addition to admiring the state's natural beauty, the visitors will also be able to explore its cultural heritage. Set to debut soon, the Rohtang Immersive Bus is poised to attract a significant influx of tourists to the region. With its promise of immersive and awe-inspiring encounters, this endeavour serves as a testament to India's remarkable technological capabilities across various domains.

Apart from the immersive bus, other initiatives include Museum on Gita in Kurukshetra and the Museum on Bhagwan Valmiki in Amritsar.



Read Also Atal tunnel to Chenab bridge; 8 Most stunning engineering marvels of India