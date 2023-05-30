Atal tunnel to Chenab bridge; 8 Most stunning engineering marvels of India

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023
Atal Tunnel completed in 2020, connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh. It reduces travel distance by 46 kilometres and time by 4-5 hours
BRO
Chenab Bridge is an under construction arch bridge that would connect Bakkal and Kauri in Jammu and Kashmir. The bridge spans the Chenab River at a height of 359 m above the river, making it the world's highest rail bridge
Konkan Railways
Pir Panjal Railway Tunnel inaugurated in 2013 is the longest railway tunnel in India. The engineering marvel is located in the Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas
File
Bandra-Worli Sea link in Mumbai connects the Western Suburb to South Mumbai. The 4th longest bridge in India was inaugrated in 2009
File
Statue of Unity in Gujarat is a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel that is currently the tallest statue in the world, standing at 182 metres
Kolkata Underwater Metro is part of the East-West Metro Corridor that connects Howrah to Sealdah. The trial run of the route took place recenty
IANS
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is another engineering marvel that will be the longest bridge in India once completed
MMRDA
Bogibeel Bridge located in Assam is the longest rail-cum-road bridge in India with a length of 4.94 kilometres. The bridge that spans the Brahmaputra river was inaugurated in 2018
