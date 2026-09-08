A Foodie's Guide To Lonavala: Fog Eggs, Ghee Roast Chicken And A Very Good Reason To Stay For Dinner

Spiced Kokum and Lonavala Fog Eggs |

Move over, Bandra, Lonavala is having its culinary moment. Just three hours from Mumbai, this erstwhile weekend getaway is shedding its old-school hill-station image and getting a distinctly food-forward makeover. Think restaurants perched amid the hills for a romantic meal for two, plates and sips worth the drive, and an AQI that will make you keep coming back.

Turns out, Lonavala is not just where Mumbaikars go to escape the city, it is where they are now going to eat. Once synonymous with chikki, roadside bhutta and old-school family restaurants, the hill station is acquiring a more sophisticated food identity. There are now dining rooms, cafés designed for slow mornings, and restaurants where a weekend lunch can easily stretch into sundown. Among the newer addresses worth putting on the itinerary is Mirari, a culinary bungalow overlooking the hills that brings together two distinct dining experiences: Leni, a European-inspired café, and Avaali, a contemporary Indian restaurant.

Leni's warm ambience feels like a warm hug |

Leni is the place to head to for a delicious morning English breakfast. If you are leaning towards eggs, try the fluffy, creamy Lonavala Fog Eggs, which will remind you of the mist surrounding the hill station. Beautifully puffed up like a fluffy cloud, a texture achieved due to whipped egg whites being baked until golden, this dish features a lovely runny yolk centre and sits atop a delicious avocado brioche toast. This dish is meant for two and can be paired with a glass of fresh juice, shake, or coffee.

The comforting plates at Leni will draw you in, and the view will make you want to stay longer. It is beautiful to sit inside the café and watch the rain go pitter-patter outside, giving you the superb excuse to unwind over a bowl of warm Minestrone Soup that gets its flavour from the rich tomato broth with carrots, potatoes, zucchini, penne pasta, basil and herb oil. The accompanying buttered baguettes are perfect for soaking up every last bit of the delicious leftovers.

Hillside Bhutta and Minestrone Soup |

When at Lonavala, a bite of bhutta or corn is recommended, especially in the monsoon. However, rather than settling for the usual, opt for Mirari's Hillside Bhutta that's a lofty take on the monsoon favourite. Boiled gently in a kokum broth, the corn ribs are finished over the flame, and served with a spicy tomato jam and chilli-lime crema.

Seafood fans, you got to try the Crispy Prawns & Matbucha. Crispy on the outside, juicy in the centre, the panko coated prawns are seasoned with paprika and mint. Tomato jam brings in a subtle sweetness, and the dish is beautifully balanced by a refreshing raw mango salsa. Best devoured as is!

Pulled Lamb Leg Sandwich and Crispy Prawns & Matbucha |

The Pulled Jackfruit Sandwich is a satisfying choice for vegetarians, while the Pulled Lamb Leg Sandwich is a great option for non-vegetarians. Both hit the mark in terms of taste, and the accompanying French fries make it a meal meant to be shared and savoured.

Ever fancied a homemade crepe stuffed with fudge? Lonavala's Famous Walnut Fudge Crepe is the treat we all deserve before making our way back home. Whipped mascarpone, orange caviar, toasted walnuts and caramelised popcorn, this dish comes topped with indulgence.

Kick off your meal at Avaali with a crunch of Papadum Crisps |

The spacious Leni, as a café, lends itself to a relaxed breakfast, Avaali, on the other hand, situated on the first floor, is a modern Indian restaurant, that takes the evening in a more polished direction.

Think Malai Broccoli, Gochujang Mushrooms, Jackfruit Seekh Kebabs, Gunpowder Prawns and Bhatti Da Lamb Chops, here Indian comfort food gets a contemporary makeover. For fans of dhaba food, there is the OG Butter Chicken and OG Veg Noorjaani.

Whatever you decide to settle for in the starters and main course, begin your culinary journey at Avaali with the Papadum Crisps, a crunchy basket of assorted papad that will keep you company while waiting for the rest of your order to arrive.

Ghee Roast Chicken |

A standout starter, however, is the Ghee Roast Chicken that arrives atop bite-sized benne pancakes. The ingenious creation ensures the dish can be easily enjoyed without your hands getting messy. Spicy yet well-balanced, this dish celebrates bold South Indian flavours.

The Kolhapuri Missal Bao was a inventive proposition that did not quite live up to expectations. However, Desi Chinese fans should definitely try the Wonton Lamba Parcels. The wontons come dunked in a deep-red Schezwan sauce and are topped with microgreens.

Wonton Lamba Parcels and Skillet Chocolate Chip Brookie |

A comforting choice, the Dal Makhani with smoked cream is best enjoyed with steamed rice or jeera rice. The 50-Layer Cottage Cheese Makhanwala comes highly recommended and is another dish worth considering.

And then there is the dessert. One should not leave without tasting the Skillet Chocolate Chip Brookie. It has the best of both worlds, with cookie dough and brownie baked together. Take a bite of the gooey Nutella centre, or relish the crunchy, doughy exterior with a scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with pistachios and a drizzle of chocolate sauce. Either way, it tastes heavenly.

For a city goers accustomed to chasing the next new restaurant, perhaps the luxury is simply this: a scenic drive, a table by the window, rain on the glass and nowhere else you need to be.

Address: Ground Floor, Mirari, Tungarli, Taluka Maval, Lonavala

Cost for two: ₹2,500 (approximately, without drinks)