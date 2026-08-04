Food Review: Hop Into The Weekend With Hylo Taproon, Goregaon's Newest Craft Beer Destination

Hylo Taproom by Igloo at Goregaon |

Good things come on tap at Hylo Taproom by Igloo. After making its mark with its BKC outpost—where conversations flow as effortlessly as the beer—the taproom has now arrived in Goregaon, bringing its laid-back vibe and impressive craft beer lineup to the suburbs.

Whether you're a seasoned craft beer enthusiast or simply beer-curious, this is the kind of place that encourages you to step outside your comfort zone. From fruity, citrus-forward pours and crisp pale ales to freshly brewed beers on tap, there's something for the traditional beer drinkers to the adventurous brew buffs.

The interiors |

Brewed For Good Times

Start with the hop-forward Busy Bombay Ale, layered with delicate floral notes, or opt for the golden Belgian Tripel, a strong yet slightly sweet brew. If you enjoy fruit-forward beers, the Mumbai Daze (IPA) delivers juicy flavours of mango and passion fruit.

The lineup also features Belgian and German wheat beers, ciders, lagers, ales, three IPAs, and more. If you're looking for a refreshing alternative to conventional beer, the radlers are worth trying.

Among the tasting highlights, the sweet-and-tart Ready Red with apple cider was enjoyable, and the mellow Happy With Sin, a German wheat beer, offered subtle notes of clove balanced by the sweetness of banana.

Hylo's signature Brewer's Blonde Ale impressed with its light citrus character, while the Konkan Rice Lager, brewed with locally sourced aromatic rice, was crisp, refreshing, and perfectly suited for a hot afternoon.

Beers on tap |

Each Glass Tells Its Own Story

While a taproom is typically known for its beers, the cocktail program here holds its own. Take the tequila-based Aarey Tribal Story, which celebrates Gondhoraj-infused mezcal honey liqueur and the fiery notes of Naga Sirarakhong chillies. A Tajín rim lends the cocktail a bold, spicy finish.

Almost every cocktail has a distinct personality that complements the bar’s overall offering. The tropical and playful Goregaon Vice is a vibrant blend of tequila, mezcal, pineapple, almonds, sage, piña colada and strawberry daiquiri foam, with every sip revealing a new layer of flavour.

The Film City is a rich, fruit-forward creation that brings together Irish whiskey, strawberry, lime and imperial stout for a well-rounded profile.

However, nothing quite matches the joy of sipping the Bombay 63, a refreshing mix of house-made aam panna, coconut and basil soda that captures the spirit of the city in a glass.

Balochi Chicken Kadhai and Salt & Pepper Prawns |

Bites That Keep The Conversation Flowing

Among the bar bites, the Potato Papad Nachos stand out for their unique topping of beetroot and cheese, served on a crisp Benarasi aloo papad.

The Salt & Pepper Prawns bring together crispy prawns with chilli and curry leaves for a flavourful bite, while the Balochi Chicken Kadhai is a creamy, indulgent creation of chargrilled chicken tenders, lemon and ginger, that's hard to resist.

Shekhawati Laal Maas and Amma Ki Pahadi Thali |

Food That Feels Like Home

For the mains, the hearty Shekhawati Laal Maas is exceptional. Its fiery red gravy and fall-off-the-bone tender meat are based on a traditional recipe from the kitchens of the Shekhawats of Khatu Haveli in Jaipur. Paired with a whole wheat paratha, it's a comforting and deeply satisfying meal.

The Amma Ki Pahadi Thali is another must-try, especially for the bhat ki dal from Uttarakhand, which takes pride of place alongside aloo ke gutke, fragrant Ambemohar rice, and raita, offering a wholesome taste of the hills.

Kheer Komola and Chocolate Toast |

The Ultimate Sweet Surrender

The Filter Coffee Tiramisu and Malai/Pista Kulfi was not available, so I settled for the Kheer Komola, a popular Bengali sweet made with milk and fresh oranges, and the ever-popular Chocolate Toast. The perfectly crisp, in-house crunchy toast drenched in luscious Manam chocolate is comfort food at its finest—rich, satisfying and sinfully good.

Fans of South Indian sweets can opt for the Wattalappam (a Sri Lankan steamed caramel pudding of coconut milk of dark jaggery), and Victorian Iyengar (coconut pie with jam).

Address: Ground Level, Avenue, International Business Park, Oberoi Garden City, Off Western Express Highway, Goregaon East, Mumbai

Cost for two: ₹2,200 (approx.)