A Double Mastectomy To Cure Breast Cancer Will Not Improve Chances Of Survival, Reveals Study

A mastectomy is a surgical procedure that involves the removal of one or both breasts, partially or completely. It's typically performed to treat or prevent breast cancer. A recent study has revealed that even a double mastectomy, performed to beat cancer might not increase patient's chances of survival.

The results of the study which were released this week in JAMA Oncology, come from an examination of almost 660,000 women who received a breast cancer diagnosis between 2000 and 2019.

Individuals who opted for a double mastectomy did not exhibit any advantage compared to patients who underwent a mastectomy or a less severe lumpectomy, as People stated. Women who chose the latter option later on had a 7% chances of developing cancer in the other breast.

How does double mastectomy help a breast cancer patient?

A double mastectomy may be recommended as part of the treatment plan for individuals with breast cancer. With this surgery, the chance of cancer spreading or recurring is decreased since the breast tissue containing cancer cells is removed.

Concern that their cancer may return in the healthy breast can be very real to some individuals. As this risk is lessened with a double mastectomy, patients can feel more at ease and concentrate on their recovery and future plans.

After a double mastectomy, patients may no longer require routine breast examinations, such as MRIs or mammograms, to detect cancer because the breast tissue is gone.

What are causes of Breast Cancer?

Age factors determine the risk of developing breast cancer. Individuals who are 50 or above are most likely to be diagnosed with this disease. With sedentary lifestyle, women are being diagnosed with breast cancer even at a younger age.

Hormonal imbalance, Smoking and Alcohol consumption, Genetics and Family history, Beginning menses at a younger age of 12 can also be the cause of breast cancer. Giving birth to the child in the later stage of life or never being pregnant can make one susceptible to breast cancer.