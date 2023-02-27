A complete guide to style your leaf print shirts

Prints were never thought to be a 'manly' item. Any glimpse of a print on a man's shirt or pants was frowned upon millennia ago. Well, not any more! The 'vacation-mood' couture is currently the trendiest style of the year. So why not? After a year of sweats, we all deserve to see palm fronds, tropical leaf designs, and other nature-inspired themes all over us! From red-carpet beauties to global fashion influencers, everyone has a 'tropical' fever, and we're not complaining!

Adding patterns to your wardrobe is a big decision. If you're intending to join the trend, Raghav Pawar, founder and CEO of Powerlook suggests some entertaining ways to incorporate a tropical pattern into your wardrobe.

Bring some fun into your stylish life

Having a wardrobe comprised of solid-coloured shirts and neutrals might get monotonous over time. Sure, it's a safe bet, but what is fashion without a little fun and danger? If you've tried a variety of styles and have eventually settled on solids and neutrals, go for it.

Those who are new to 'taking fashion seriously' and are drawn to prints should experiment before settling. I agree that the designs and colours are distracting. They are not subtle at all. Prints are noisy, and each print has generations of stories.

The anxiety associated with wearing designs

The concerns surrounding printed shirts are numerous, ranging from selecting the backdrop and finding the correct combination to whether or not to accessorise it. That is precisely how you arrived here. Every year, a plethora of prints enter the market; some remain popular while others fade. Florals, plaids, animal patterns, and ikat are just a few examples of long-lasting design trends.

Dare to wear it to formal events as well

You may have been warned that investing in prints is risky because they are limited to occasions such as beach parties and infrequent clubbing. Any style, when displayed tastefully, can be worn for any occasion. The same is true for printed t-shirts.

Prints can also be worn on formal occasions. Smaller, denser prints are a good way to wear prints to formal events without looking like you've come for a beach vacation. It will cover the majority of your shirt but will not be too overpowering in a formal setting. To "formal up," throw on a blazer or denim jacket over your patterned shirt.

It's all about the colour.

The colouring, or the colour behind and on top of the print, is the foundation of every printed garment. Beginners might begin with patterns that have universal colours in the backdrop, such as navy blue, white, and black. Most prints complement these colours.

When you're ready for a true colour game, learn your core colours. Learning colour theory will assist you in discovering your natural colours, and you will notice your style changing. Use your natural colours as a backdrop and prints with colours from the same colour family.

Keep your pants game strong!

Cargo pants will appear casual and stylish with your patterned shirt. Petites, remember to buy cargo pants that are mid-rise or high-rise. You'll be grateful later. You don't need to accessorise your prints because they will serve as your clothing, accessory, and everything.

However, if you are in love with your accessories, it is best to stick to neutrals. Black loafers and tan shoes are great choices for footwear with printed shirts. Sneakers are ideal for weekend partying.